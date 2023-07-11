Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Nayanthara is a polydactyl like Hrithik Roshan?

Nayanthara is known as the Lady Superstar of South Cinema. She is one of the rarest female actors to have earned this moniker. The 37-year-old actor, in a career spanning close to 2 decades, debuted at 18 in 2003 and has continued to rule the industry with a slew of finest performances and blockbuster hits. She is also known to have reigned against all odds in the industry that's predominantly characterized by heroics. Additionally, did you know that she is a polydactyl?

Nayanthara bears a rudimentary finger on her left hand. Well, this fact is known to only a very few people know. Interestingly, her sixth finger is said to be very small and not visible in all of her photos.

In the film industry, the Jawan beauty happens to be the second celebrity who is polydactyl after Hrithik Roshan. The 40-year-old star has six fingers on one hand and once said his double thumb irregularity was "Beautifully imperfect".

For the unversed, being a polydactyly is a condition in which a human is born with one or more extra fingers. The extra fingers are usually small and abnormally developed. It can be surgically corrected too.

Professional front

Nayanthara is currently all over the news for her Hindi debut film Jawan. Her role is touted to be a power-packed one in the action film. The Jawan Prevue released on Monday this week saw the actress performing action stunts in a never-before-seen avatar. The Lady Superstar has left an everlasting impression among audiences in what promises to be yet another memorable performance



Directed by Atlee, she is paired up with Shah Rukh in the film. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone. Reportedly Thalapathy Vijay essays a cameo in the pan-Indian film. Jawan is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 7.

The actress also commenced shooting her next, tentatively titled Lady Superstar 75 with Nilesh Krishnaa. She is expected to join Kamal Haasan's next KH234 with filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

