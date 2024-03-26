Suriya lauds Prithviraj Sukumaran's transformation, effort in Aadujeevitham: 'Can happen only once in a lifetime'

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham is all set to release on March 28 and expectations on this film are high for all the right reasons. The team has been promoting the film across different cities and is super confident with the response from the public.

As the release date is inching closer, Prithviraj Sukumaran has received best wishes from none other than actor Suriya Sivakumar. The Kanguva actor took to his social media handle to convey his wishes to the team of Aadujeevitham and wrote, "14 years of passion to tell a story of survival #Aadujeevitham This transformation & effort to put this together can happen only once in a lifetime! Heartiest wishes to @DirectorBlessy & Team @PrithviOfficial & @arrahman Sir for a grand release."

Along with the tweet, Suriya even shared the trailer of the film. This heartwarming gesture from Suriya already proves that he is impressed with the film and seemingly, the audience will be as well.

The trailer of the film, which was released a few days ago has received a positive response from the audience. Amala Paul plays the leading lady in this film which is based on a true incident that happened in the life of Najeeb, a laborer hailing from Alappuzha in Kerala.

Watch the trailer here:

Prithviraj Sukumaran underwent a major physical transformation to show the various stages of Najeeb in the film. In a recent interview, he even spoke about the rigorous workout and diet he religiously followed.

More about Aadujeevitham:

Aadujeevitham, which is released as The Goat Life, will hit the screens in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages on March 28. Shot in multiple countries, Aadujeevitham is the most-anticipated film from the Malayalam film industry. Prithviraj and the team started working on this film 14 years ago and irrespective of the circumstances, the team never gave up but completed the project.

Though it went on floors long ago, COVID-19 stalled the film for a while. The makers left no stone unturned when it comes to the production standard, storytelling, and the making.

The Goat Life also stars Jimmy Jean-Louis, Gokul, Talib al Balushi, and Rik Aby in key roles. Oscar Award winner A R Rahman composed music for this film and Resul Pookutty worked on the sound design of the film.

