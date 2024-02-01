Suriya screams dapper as he captures the essence of Kanguva in photoshoot

It is safe to say that actor Suriya is one of the most good-looking stars down South. The actor has impressed one and all with his filmy looks over the years, and it is no different this time as the Kanguva actor posed for a stunning picture, capturing the essence of Kanguva.

The photoshoot was conducted right after the day’s shooting for Kanguva was completed. While Suriya stole the show in front of the camera, popular celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker worked his magic behind the camera, capturing Suriya at his best.

From the picture, we can see Suriya sporting a black collared T-shirt with a shining neck zip. Speaking about Suriya, Avinash Gowariker, the photographer, said “This is after a long shoot for Kanguva, his look and poise in the shoot was unbelievable.”

Check out the post below:

Suriya also posted a couple of stories on Instagram from the shoot, where the actor was seen in multiple shades. For the unaware, Suriya will be portraying a double role in Kanguva, the first one being a warrior look and the second being a modern look. From the pictures, we can see Suriya owning both these looks as he poses for the camera.

More about Suriya’s Kanguva

Kanguva is a Tamil language fantasy action-drama directed by Siva, that is set to release in 3D in over thirty-eight languages, with the main ones being Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Just recently on the occasion of Bobby Deol’s birthday, the menacing first look poster of Bobby’s character Udhiran from Kanguva was released and was welcomed with appreciation from fans. Apart from Suriya and Bobby Deol, the film also stars Disha Patani in an important role. Kanguva has been bankrolled by Studio Green and UV Creations, with the music for the film being composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad. The film is set to release in the year 2024.

Suriya on the work front

Suriya was last seen in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, where the star stole the show with his performance as Rolex.

Suriya’s upcoming projects include Vaadivaasal, directed by Vetrimaaran, and the tentatively titled Suriya43, directed by Sudha Kongara of Soorarai Pottru and Irudhi Suttru fame. Suriya43 also features an exciting star cast of Dulquer Salmaan and Nazriya Nizam, with GV Prakash composing the music for the film.

