Suriya's Suriya43 with Sudha Kongara gets postponed; Makers issue statement saying it 'requires more time'

Suriya is undeniably one of the most celebrated actors currently present in the industry. His charm and outstanding performances have always garnered immense love and affection from cinema lovers along with critics. Meanwhile, there is a major update about the actor’s 43rd film titled Suriya43, also alternatively known as Puranaanooru.

Suriya shares statement on his next film

On March 18, Suriya took to his social platform X and shared a statement issued by the makers of his upcoming film titled Puranaanooru earlier titled Suriya43 which read, “Dear All, Puranaanooru requires more time. This collaboration is very special and close to our hearts. We are working towards giving you our best. We will be going on floors very soon. Thank you for your constant love and support.”

After his post, several fans took to the comments section and expressed their views about Suriya's upcoming films. A fan wrote, “Hope you both recreate the same high of peak cinema Suriya anna”, while the other one wrote, “Puranaanooru…a pure tamil title…at the times of movies being made with english titles. A sensible decision Suriya na.”

More about Suriya43

Puranaanooru is produced by Suriya and Jyothika's home brand 2D Entertainment, and it marks Sudha Kongara's second collaboration with Suriya following the critically praised Soorarai Pottru. The movie is set around the backdrop of the anti-Hindi imposition movement in Tamil Nadu.

Aside from Suriya, the upcoming film also stars Nazriya Fahadh, Dulquer Salmaan, and Vijay Varma in special roles. The music will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar, who previously composed for Soorarai Pottru. This collaboration will mark GV Prakash's 100th film as a composer.

Watch Suriya43 official announcement

Suriya's upcoming films

The Aaytha Ezhuthu star is currently gearing up for his upcoming high-octane action thriller titled Kanguva, helmed by director Siva. Bobby Deol is going to play Udhiran in the film, and he appears to play yet another frightening character following his 2023 blockbuster Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Disha Patani plays an important role in the period-action as well.

Vamshi Krishna, Pramod Uppalapati, and K.E Gnanavel Raja produced Kanguva for UV Creations and Studio Green, respectively. Devi Sri Prasad, a national award-winning composer, created the soundtrack for this much-anticipated project. The Suriya starrer is set to be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, among other languages.

