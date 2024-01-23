Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration, calls it a day full of blessings

India achieved a historic milestone as it inaugurated the Ram Mandir, marking a momentous occasion in the nation's history.

The event, which took place on January 22, garnered widespread attention and wishes from celebrities across Bollywood and the South film industry. Stars like Akshay Kumar, Pawan Kalyan, Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kangana Ranaut, and others expressed their joy through social media posts.

Tamannaah, also shared a reel featuring Lord Ram Lalla from Ayodhya. In her post, she expressed, "A day full of blessings for the entire country. The vibrations, the energy, the blessings—a special moment that we have collectively witnessed in our lifetime." Her heartfelt post quickly went viral, resonating with people on social media platforms.

More about Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

As India marks this historic achievement with the Ram Mandir inauguration, the joy and enthusiasm expressed by celebrities like Tamannaah and others reflect the significance of this cultural and religious milestone for the nation.

The grand event saw an impressive gathering of over 7,000 attendees, including politicians, celebrities, and industrialists. Videos and pictures capturing the arrival of these prominent figures in Ayodhya added to the excitement on social media. The images of Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Kangana Ranaut among others arriving for the Ram Temple consecration became widely circulated. With this, the event became a moment that will be remembered for generations to come.

More about Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia recently made headlines for a dance video on the set of Stree 2. The actress was seen dancing to her hit song Kaavaalaya during a shoot, creating a buzz among fans. Sources revealed that Tamannaah will be featured in a special dance number in Stree 2, alongside lead actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao. Described as an upbeat and catchy dance sequence, the footage gained attention, further building anticipation for the upcoming film.

