Telugu actor Syed Sohel breaks into tears due to lack of occupancy for his film; pleads audiences to watch

Budding actor Syed Sohel, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4, is back in the news. The actor, who made two films already as the lead actor, released Bootcut Balaraju, his third film on Friday. Bootcut Balaraju was one of a few Telugu films that was released on February 2nd.

While Sohel had huge expectations for the film, the theatres hardly saw any audience on the day of the film’s release. After receiving a response that he believes he does not deserve, Sohel broke into tears at one of the theaters in Hyderabad, asking the audience the reason for not coming to the theaters to watch films that are made by budding actors like him.

Talking to one of the media houses on Friday, Sohel said, "During Bigg Boss, so many of you claimed that you are my fans. Where are you all now? Why aren't you all supporting me now? Why are you guys not watching my films? Please come to the theater and watch my film. We have made a family entertainer that audiences of all age groups can watch. Those who watched Bootcut Balaraju are heaping praise on it.”

Adding further to it, Sohel said that even after delivering healthy content, people are not showing interest in watching the film. " We don’t have money to do promotions. So I am requesting everyone to watch the movie," he added.

Directed by Srinivas Koneti, Bootcut Balaraju is a Telugu romantic comedy film. Released on February 2, it is produced by Md. Pasha

Sohel always spoke about his family background and how hard his parents worked to help him grow to this position in life. He previously played the lead roles in Mr. Pregnant, Organic Mama Hybrid Alludu, and Lucky Lakshman which was released over two years ago.

