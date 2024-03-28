Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur starrer The Family Star Trailer OUT

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur are all set to bring a complete family package entertainer with their film The Family Star. The film directed by Parasuram Petla is scheduled to release on 5th April 2024 and the makers have dropped the trailer.

The 2-minute and 26-second long trailer showcases a variety of emotions which is wrapped in a complete family entertainer film. The trailer features Vijay as a complete family man and Mrunal arrives in his life as a new tenant near him and becomes more like family soon enough. The film also shows hints of romance, drama, action, and comedy making it a whole package.

Check out the official trailer of The Family Star

The Family Star trailer goes through a rollercoaster of emotions with its own highs and lows. The trailer showcases Vijay’s character as a person who is doting to his family and enjoys being a middle-class family man. As the trailer goes ahead, he meets Mrunal’s character where she forms an extreme bond with his family.

Even though he initially exhibits reluctance toward her being a part of his life, both of them eventually fall for each other. Along with these, there are also glimpses of both their characters developing their relationship and also showing instances of action in the film. From the looks of it, The Family Star is certainly set to be a complete family entertainer.

About The Family Star

The Family Star features Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles which are directed by Parasuram Petla. The film marks Vijay’s second collaboration with the director after their previous blockbuster film Geetha Govindam. The film features Vijay as a middle-class Indian man who is trying to navigate through his life.

The film written by Parasuram himself is musically crafted by Gopi Sundar with the camera cranked by KU Mohanan. The film was initially scheduled to be released during Sankranti this year but due to a delay in post-production, the makers opted for a later release and is now finally set to arrive next month.

