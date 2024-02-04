THROWBACK: When Jr NTR praised Salman Khan for being a successful host on Bigg Boss: 'You are the enigma'

During the promotions of RRR, Jr NTR was seen congratulating Salman Khan for being a successful host on Bigg Boss. It all started when Salman said that when Bigg Boss started in Telugu, Jr NTR was the show's first host. To this, RRR star praised back Salman and said that due to some reason, he was unable to continue as the host for upcoming seasons but what Salman Khan has done as a host of Bigg Boss for 12 years left him shocked.

"This show has your name written all over it. The enigma and aura of the Bigg Boss show is only because of you...nobody can do it," Jr NTR said when he met Salman Khan on the reality show Bigg Boss stage.

He also said the show should be known as the Bigg Bhai Show. The episode was shot during Bigg Boss Season 15 in which Jr NTR, director S.S. Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt made guest appearances on the show. They had also celebrated Salman Khan’s birthday in advance.

When Salman Khan grooved to Naacho Naacho with Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt

Jr NTR upcoming film Devara and War 2

Jr NTR shared a new poster of his upcoming film, Devara on New Year. He also shared the first glimpse of the film on January 8. Written and directed by Koratala Siva, Devara features Jr NTR in the titular role. Saif Ali Khan will play the main antagonist, while Janhvi Kapoor will play the female lead. Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Murali Sharma, and Abhimanyu Singh are part of the ensemble cast.

The actor will also be seen in War 2 which will be helmed by Brahmastra: Part I fame director Ayan Mukerji. The film will also star Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles.

