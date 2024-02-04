Chiranjeevi gets emotional as he is felicitated with Padma Vibhushan award; recalls winning Padma Bhushan

‘Padma Vibhushan’ Chiranjeevi Konidela was felicitated by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy today, amidst great company. During the event, Megastar Chiranjeevi got emotional as he spoke about how he felt almost empty after receiving the award, but it was the support he received from his supporters and well-wishers that uplifted his spirits.

Chiranjeevi said in his speech, “People in my house asked me how I felt after receiving the Padma Vibhushan, and I said I felt good. But, truth be told, I was much happier after receiving the Padma Bhushan award. After so many years, I was awarded the Padma Vibhushan and I was not at all excited. Sure, I was happy and I knew that I had to acknowledge this award with dignity and respect, and I did that.”

The actor continued, “But it was truly the support that I got after receiving the award that made my heart fill with joy. So many people came forward to congratulate me. From people in the cinema industry, people from various organizations and associations to the politicians seated here at this event. It is the love that was showered upon me in this last week or so that gave me so much more happiness than actually receiving the award.”

Chiranjeevi further got emotional and said, “The love I received from my supporters and well-wishers made me feel satisfied with life. I felt like this life was enough now. It felt as if some blessing of a lifetime had led me to this. The encouragement and the excitement that the award failed to give me, I got from the support of the people. It must be some blessings from my parents.”

The legendary actor also expressed his heartfelt appreciation for PM Narendra Modi's decision to announce the Padma Shri Awards first and maintain a gap before announcing the Padma Vibhushan Awards.

