Tollywood director Naresh Kuppili raises objections against Thalapathy Vijay starrer GOAT’s title; know why

Right from the time it was announced, Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film with Venkat Prabhu has garnered a lot of attention from fans. Recently, the makers of the film took to social media to reveal the film’s official title as The Greatest of All Time, aka GOAT.

However, in the latest update, Tollywood director Naresh Kuppili has raised objections against the film’s title, as per reports. It is understood that the filmmaker, known for his debut film Paagal, is currently busy with his second film, which is also titled GOAT. The director also said that he has already started the promotional works for his film and cannot have another movie with the same title in such a short time span.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo title controversy

Incidentally, this is not the first time a Thalapathy Vijay film is facing issues related to its title. The actor’s latest film, Leo, which is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, faced a similar controversy as well.

Right before the film’s release, a director issued a case against its title, alleging that he owned the rights to it. However, as per reports, it is comprehended that the issue was resolved when the makers of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer compensated the director.

More about Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT

The Greatest of All Time marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Venkat Prabhu. The film features an ensemble cast including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mic Mohan, Jayaram, Prabhu Deva, Yogi Babu, and many more in prominent roles.

Along with the film’s title release, the makers of the film also released the first and second-look posters of the film, both of which have added fuel to the already existing hype surrounding the film. The poster showed Thalapathy Vijay in a dual role, most probably a father and a son, walking away from a parachute landing as a military aircraft flies overhead.

At the same time, the second poster showed Thalapathy Vijay, in his dual role, riding a motorcycle while firing guns at his enemies. Fans found the poster to be quite similar to the Hollywood film Gemini Man, which features Will Smith in the lead, which led to speculations that the film is a remake of the film.

GOAT is bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, while the music for the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Siddhartha Nuni cranks the film’s camera, and Venkat Raaju has been roped in as the editor.

