Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT: Cast and crew, plot, director and more

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film with Venkat Prabhu quite recently announced that the film will be titled The Greatest of All Time. They also released two posters from the film, which, as expected, quickly went viral on social media.

As is common for any Thalapathy Vijay film, The Greatest of All Time also started a discussion on social media, as soon as it was announced, primarily regarding the film’s star studded cast, the crew, and even the plotline for the film, based on the posters, as well as the film’s promo that had released a while ago. Here’s what we know so far about the collaboration between Venkat Prabhu and the Leo actor.

Speculated plot of The Greatest of All Time

Right from the time the film’s promo was released, there were rumors that the Thalapathy Vijay-Venkat Prabhu film will be a remake of the Hollywood film, Looper, which featured Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis in the lead roles.

However, after the film’s second poster was released, fans quickly pointed out that the film’s poster bore similarities to the Will Smith starrer science fiction action film Gemini Man, which came out in 2019. The story revolved around a retired Marine scout sniper, who is targeted by a much younger clone of himself, while attempting to escape the hands of a private military company.

People also took to social media to criticize Venkat Prabhu’s decision of wanting to cast Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. The filmmaker clapped back at the critics, asking them to spread love. However, he neither confirmed nor denied that the film is a remake.

Star Cast of The Greatest of All Time

One of the key attractions that the film held was the star-studded cast of the film. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, GOAT features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Prashanth, Mic Mohan, Yogi Babu and many more. Seeing all of these highly talented actors on the big screen will definitely be an experience to look forward to for the fans.

Crew of The Greatest of All Time

As mentioned, GOAT is written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, known for films like Custody, Maanaadu and Mankatha. The film has been bankrolled by Archana Kalpathi and Kalpathi S Aghoram under the banner of AGS Entertainments, and Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music for the film. Siddharth Nuni takes care of the cinematography and camera work of the film, and Venkat Raajen, a constant collaborator of the director, is responsible for the film’s editing.

