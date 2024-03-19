Toxic: After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shruti Haasan to be a part of Yash's next with Geetu Mohandas; Reports

Following the success of KGF: Chapter 2, Rocking Star Yash, one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry at present, is currently working on his upcoming film with Geetu Mohandas, titled Toxic. The film is undeniably one of the most talked about films, ever since it was announced earlier this year.

In fact, there have been several rumors that Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be making their Kannada debut alongside Yash in Toxic. In the latest update, it has been reported by ETimes that Shruti Haasan has also been roped in for a prominent role in the upcoming pan-Indian flick.

Shruti Haasan’s voice in Toxic teaser

On December 8th, 2023, the makers of the Yash starrer Toxic had released a short teaser of the film, which also acted as the film’s title release. The 1 minute 17 second teaser, as expected, piqued the interest of fans all over. However, there was one detail in the teaser that caught the audience’s attention - the title track in the teaser. Netizens quickly pointed out that it was Shruti Haasan who voiced the track. Now, the reports that Shruti Haasan is a part of the film just seems to fit in like a jigsaw puzzle.

Check out the film’s teaser below:

What we know about Toxic so far

Toxic marks Geetu Mohandas’ maiden venture as a director in the Kannada film industry, and is also her first collaboration with Yash. It is understood that the film revolves around the Goan Drug Cartel, and is said to be made on a massive budget. It is also understood that the film will have a great storyline and a massive budget.

It was reported earlier that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be playing the female lead in the film. In a recent interview, the actress also mentioned the possibility without giving explicit details, where she hinted that she was doing a South Indian film which is said to have a pan-Indian appeal. Further, there was also recent industry chatter that Shah Rukh Khan will be making a special appearance in the film. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

The film is bankrolled by KVN Productions, and is said to have Yash as a co-producer, making Toxic the first film under his production banner Monster Mind Creations. Charan Raj has been approached for the film’s background score. Steve Griffin will take care of the film’s stunt choreography as well. As per speculations, Toxic will be released in April, 2025.

