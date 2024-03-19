Did Kareena Kapoor Khan just confirm she is part of Yash starrer pan-India film Toxic? Here’s what we know

For a while now, it has been rumored that Kareena Kapoor Khan is going to be playing a crucial role in Yash’s Pan-Indian film Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas. While Kareena’s team also confirmed the same a while ago, there was no statement about the same from the actress herself.

Now, in a clip that is doing the rounds on social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen talking about a certain Pan-Indian film from the South that she is excited to work on. In the clip, Kareena says, “This will be the first time that I will be doing something like this.” This has led people to believe Kareena is referring to her film with Yash. According to previous reports, the star actress will be pitted against Yash in the film.

More about Toxic

Toxic is an upcoming Pan-Indian film in the truest sense of the word. The film stars Kannada actor Yash and is believed to also star Shruti Haasan in the lead role. Malayalam director Geetu Mohandas who rose to fame with her gangster drama Moothoon with Nivin Pauly will be helming the director’s role for this highly ambitious project.

From the first look of Toxic, the film is touted to be a violent gangster drama with Yash playing an anti-hero of sorts. The film is being marketed as ‘A fairy tale for grown-ups’. If everything goes to plan, Toxic is scheduled to be released in April 2025. KVN Productions has bankrolled the project.

Yash’s upcoming projects

Yash’s last film to hit the big screens was the 2022 released KGF: Chapter 2, which emerged as a monstrous success. Nearly 3 years after KGF: Chapter 2, Yash’s Toxic is expected to hit the theatres.

Following this, Yash will return as Rocky Bhai once again for KGF: Chapter 3. However, it is highly likely that this project will take several years to materialize as both Yash and Prashanth Neel are currently busy with their fair share of projects. Director Prashanth Neel is expected to start shooting for the highly anticipated sequel to Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, titled Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam. Following this, the director has also signed a project with Jr.NTR, tentatively titled NTR31.

