RC17: Ram Charan’s next with director Sukumar; DSP onboard for music

Back in 2018, director Sukumar and Ram Charan came together and mesmerized everyone with their film Rangasthalam. Now, the hit duo is once again set to join hands for the actor’s 17th film.

The makers themselves announced the special collaboration through their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, which read, “Mighty forces reunite for an earth-shattering magnum opus Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan X The Maverick Director @aryasukku X Rockstar @ThisisDSP X @MythriOfficial X @SukumarWritings = #Raring2Conquer #RC17 is all set to add new colours to the Indian Cinema”

The newest announcement of this collaboration is certainly set to excite many of the Ram Charan fans who still love the magic both the actor and director created with the film Rangasthalam. Adding more fire to the excitement, music composer Devi Sri Prasad joins the team who also played a key role in their previous collaboration, creating some of the most memorable and iconic music tracks and background scores in Telugu films.

Interestingly, it was not long ago that Ram Charan announced his next film, tentatively called RC16 which is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame. The film also brought in Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady for her second Telugu film and also has Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar playing a key role in the film.

On the other hand, Sukumar is currently working on his next film Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. The film which serves as the second installment to the 2018 film Pushpa: The Rise is already creating a huge hype with its expectations, with the film scheduled to release on 15th August of this year. The film also brings back Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna to reprise their roles from the first film.

Ram Charan’s next

Ram Charan is also planning to release his next film Game Changer with director Shankar this year as well. The film marking the debut of director Shankar in Telugu cinema is expected to be released later this year with the film having an ensemble cast of actors like Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, and more in key roles.

The film is expected to feature Ram Charan as a daring IAS officer who is set to cleanse the political system of the society. The film’s first single Jargandi is scheduled to release on March 27th, owing to the RRR star’s 39th birthday.

