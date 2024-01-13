EXCLUSIVE: Varun Tej and team Operation Valetine to launch Vande Mataram at Wagah Border
Varun and Manushi will be travelling to Wagah Border to attend the parade and then launch their first song Vande Mataram from Operation Valentine sung by Sukhwinder Singh. Detailed Report
Varun Tej and Manushi are teaming up for the first time on the Pan India film from the Telugu Film Industry titled Operation Valentine. It’s a film set against the backdrop of Indian Air Force and marks the debut of Varun in Hindi, and Manushi in the world of Telugu Cinema. The aerial action thriller is all set to release on February 16, 2024. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that team Operation Valentine is all set to launch their film anthem, Vande Mataram, during the Wagah Border Parade.
Varun Tej and Manushi to launch Vande Mataram at Wagah Border
“Varun and Manushi will be travelling to Wagah Border to attend the parade and then launch their first song. It’s perhaps the first time that a feature film song is being launched at Wagah Border. The song is titled Vande Mataram and it’s an ode by team Operation Valentine to the real-life heroes of India,” revealed a source close to the development. The song is composed by Mickey J. Meyer and the music composer has got Sukhwinder Singh to sing the Hindi Version.
Meanwhile, the Telugu version of the song is sung by Anurag Kulkarni. Operation Valentine is touted to be the most ambitious film of Varun Tej’s career and the makers are bullish to get the audiences on board in big numbers through the month of February all across. The song launch will also kick off their marketing campaign leading to the film’s release.
Operation Valentine to release on February 16
The movie is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Sandeep Mudda’s Renaissance Pictures and co-producers by God Bless Entertainment (Vakil Khan) and Nadakumar Abbineni. It marks the directorial debut of renowned ad-filmmaker, Shakti Pratap Singh Gada and is written by the director with Aamir Khan and Siddarth Raj Kumar. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
