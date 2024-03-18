Manjummel Boys had the first normal weekend drop of its run in the fourth week as it grossed Rs. 12.50 crore, dropping 55 per cent from the previous week. The total collections for the film after the fourth weekend have reached Rs. 129 crore in India, while the worldwide gross is just shy of the Rs. 200 crore milestone.

The drops were similar in both Kerala and Tamil Nadu, though in the case of Kerala, it is a better hold considering there was a holiday on Friday last week and the Muslim-populated regions saw bigger drops due to the start of Ramadan month. In Ernakulam, the film had a 40 per cent weekly drop on Sunday while in a Muslim-heavy Mallapuram, the drop was close to 75 per cent.

The box office collections of Manjummel Boys at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 32 crore

Week Two - Rs. 45.50 crore

Week Three - Rs. 39 crore

4th Friday - Rs. 2.50 crore

4th Saturday - Rs. 4.75 crore

4th Sunday - Rs. 5.25 crore

Total - Rs. 129 crore



Manjummel Boys crossed the Rs. 50 crore in Tamil Nadu yesterday, making it only the sixth non-Kollywood film to do so after Baahubali (s), RRR, KGF 2 and Avatar 2. It also became the first Malayalam film to cross Rs, 10 crore in Karnataka.

Normally the digital release marks the end of the theatrical run for Malayalam films, fortunately, there is no such hurdle expected this time as digital rights for the film are still unsold. The film remains on the course to a Rs. 150 crore final, which the current set of markets will be able to achieve itself. If they fall a bit short, the Telugu dubbed version slated to release in the coming weeks shall easily take it over.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Manjummel Boys is as follows:

Kerala - Rs. 62 crore

Karnataka - Rs. 11.50 crore

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 52 crore

Rest of India - Rs. 3.50 crore

Total - Rs. 129 crore

