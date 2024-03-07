VIDEOS: Allu Arjun thanks wife Sneha Reddy for ‘sweet evening’ as couple celebrates 13th anniversary with kids

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are one of the most prominent couples from the Telugu film industry. On March 6th, 2024, the couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary, where the Pushpa actor wrote a loving note for his better half.

The couple, who maintain an active social media presence, often give fans a little glimpse into their joyous family time. In the latest update, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram to share videos from the happy couple’s picture-perfect anniversary celebration. The couple of the hour were seen dressed in comfy all-black outfits, spending quality time with their children Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. They also celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake.

Check out the videos below:

Additionally, Allu Arjun had also shared an absolutely adorable picture of his wife, Sneha Reddy, where she could be seen giving out a priceless smile.

Check out the photo below:

Allu Arjun’s romantic note for Sneha Reddy

As soon as the day began, Allu Arjun shared an absolutely romantic note for his wife Sneha Reddy, and also shared a picture with her. The note read, “Happy Anniversary Cutie; It’s been 13 years now… I have flourished because of your company; I draw energy from your tranquility; Too many many more till the end if time”

Check out the post below:

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy’s love story

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy had a fairy tale love story. The couple initially met at the wedding of a mutual friend in the United States, and it was love at first sight for the Bunny actor. Even though they exchanged pleasantries, the conversation reached no conclusion. However, Arjun approached Sneha again, with the support of his friend, and continued to talk for a while.

Eventually, their connection blossomed into love, and the couple planned to get hitched. However, both their parents initially disapproved of the relationship but had to give in later to the duo’s adamance. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy officially tied the knot on March 6th, 2011, and welcomed their kids in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

Allu Arjun on the workfront

Allu Arjun is currently working with Sukumar on the highly anticipated film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is a sequel to the 2021 film of the same name. The film also has Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles as Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, while Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and more are essaying crucial parts as well. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on August 15th, this year.

