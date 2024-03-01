VIDEOS: Naga Chaitanya attends a wedding in rugged look and kurta with father Nagarjuna

Telugu industry's popular trio- Superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna and his sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni are one of the most stylish father-son combos in the industry. They were recently spotted at the grand reception ceremony of Dil Raju's nephew Ashish Reddy on February 23.

Now, the trio attended yet another star-studded ceremony of Kailash Reddy, who is the younger son of the late D Shivaprasad Reddy, owner of the popular Telugu production house Kamakshi Movies.

Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, and Akhil attend a grand wedding together

On February 28, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, and Akhil Akkineni attended a wedding ceremony in Hyderabad. Nagarjuna graced the event in all-black attire. The actor was spotted in a black pant-shirt paired with black shoes. Naga Chaitanya graced the event in a rugged look while donning a traditional peach-colored Kurta for the event. Chay also posed for the paps and clicked selfies with his beloved fans present there. Akhil Akkineni was seen attending to the guests with a traditional look. He donned a gray color Kurta. The actor also sported a gray bandana on his head which maintained Akhil's charm.

Ram Charan marks his presence at the wedding in Hyderabad

Ram Charan also graced the grand wedding event on February 28. The RRR actor was seen in a cream-colored shirt with a combination of black pants and added a fun twist to the attire with spectacles that maintained the combination of a simple yet stylish look. Later, the pictures and videos were shared online from the event. Ram Charan is currently wrapping the final schedule of his most-awaited film Game Changer helmed by Shankar Shanmugam.

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s upcoming films

Nagarjuna was last seen in his 2024 film titled Naa Saami Ranga, which was released theatrically on January 14, 2024. The action-thriller garnered a mixed response from audiences. It also stars Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, and Ashika Ranganath in important roles. Naa Saami Ranga has been directed by choreographer Vijay Binni and the music has been composed by Oscar winner MM Keeravani.

Nagarjuna will be collaborating with Dhanush in a tentatively titled film D51. The film will be helmed by Shehkar Kammula.

Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming films

Naga Chaitanya recently made his OTT debut, in the supernatural-horror web series, Dhootha. The series, helmed by Vikram K. Kumar, features an ensemble cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Pasupathi, Anish Kuruvilla, Tharun Bhascker, and many more.

Naga Chaitanya will also be seen in his upcoming romantic drama alongside Sai Pallavi. This marks the second collaboration between the duo after their 2021 film Love Story.

