Vignesh Shivan calls Nayanthara his ‘favorite loving Thanga woman’; drops UNSEEN photos on Women’s Day

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are the epitome of couple goals. The duo, who tied the knot in 2022, often turns to social media to give fans a little sneak peek into their personal lives, sharing photos and videos from their picture-perfect family, which includes the loving couple and their twin sons, Uyir and Ulag.

However, quite recently, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan found themselves amidst separation rumors. It is understood that the rumors arose because the lady superstar had unfollowed her husband on social media. However, squashing those rumors, the actress shared a family photo on March 7th, mentioning that the adorable family was heading on a trip after a long time. In the latest update, Vignesh Shivan has taken to social media to share pictures from the couple’s date night.

Vignesh Shivan calls Nayanthara his ‘favorite’

Taking to social media, the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan helmer shared pictures of Nayanthara that he had taken through his wine glass. He shared the pictures on Instagram with the caption:

“Vaysaaga Vayasaaaga merugerikondeyyy irukkum rendeyy vishayam; Happy Women’s Day @nayanthara; my azhagiya favourite loving thanga woman (The only two things that get better as they grow older; Happy Women’s Day @nayanthara; my beautiful favorite loving golden woman").

On the work front

Nayanthara was last seen in the comedy-drama film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food. The Nilesh Krishnaa-directed film, which also featured Sathyaraj, Karthik Kumar, Jai, Redin Kingsley, and more in prominent roles, received positive reviews at the time of release. However, upon its OTT release, the film found itself amid controversy and was even removed from its streaming platform.

The actress will next be seen in the sports drama film Test, helmed by S. Sashikanth. The film features a star-studded cast including R Madhavan, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, and more in crucial roles as well. It is understood that the film is in its post-production stage and will be released later this year.

As for Vignesh Shivan, he is currently working on his upcoming film titled Love Insurance Corporation, which features Prasanth Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. The film is currently under production, and it has been learned that Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in as the film’s music composer.

