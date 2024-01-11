Vignesh Shivan has THIS reaction after watching Vijay Sethupathi-Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas; see his review

Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif’s upcoming film, Merry Christmas, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year so far. The Hindi-Tamil bilingual film, helmed by Sriram Raghavan is all set to hit the silver screens tomorrow, January 12th.

With just hours remaining for the film’s release, the makers had organized a special screening for the film, attended by their family and friends. Earlier, Neha Dhupia had taken to social media to share experience of watching the film. In the latest update, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has also shared his views after watching the crime thriller film via his Instagram.

Vignesh Shivan showers praise on Merry Christmas

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan helmer was all praises for the Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif starrer. Vignesh Shivan wrote in his Instagram story: ‘Absolutely awestruck by the performances from Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in the superbly written, thrilling screenplay by the Sriram Raghavan, it takes us back to Alfred Hitchcock’s time. Pritam’s music is another major pillar. The last 30 minutes are just too good! Enjoy in theaters from January 12th! I am totally proud of you, Makkal Selvan. Vijay Sethupathi! You just held it all together with effortless ease”

Check out Vignesh Shivan’s story below:

More about Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas marks the Tamil film debut of Sriram Raghavan, Katrina Kaif and music director Pritam. The film is touted to be a crime thriller film, set in the course of one night. The film features an ensemble cast including Radhika Apte, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Tinnu Anand, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Gayathrie and many more in prominent roles, across the two languages.

The trailer of the film was released by the makers on December 20th, and garnered widespread acclaim. The trailer showed two strangers whose paths cross on Christmas Eve. As the evening unfolds the unexpected love story between the characters turns into a nightmare. It is understood that the film is based on a French novel.

The film has been bankrolled by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures, while Madhu Neelakandan cranks the camera for the film. Pritam composes the songs for the film, while Daniel B George composes the film’s background score. Pooja Ladha Surti takes care of the film’s editing.