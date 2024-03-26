Vignesh Shivan returns to Nayanthara and kids after Singapore, Malaysia shoot; see PICS

Vignesh Shivan is currently working on his next film LIC: Love Insurance Corporation which has Love Today fame Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role alongside Krithi Shetty. The film’s shoot was undergoing in Malaysia and Singapore recently and as it finishes, the filmmaker is set to make a return home.

Sharing his excitement about going back home, Vignesh Shivan himself shared a few pictures of himself along with his wife Nayanthara, and his children, Uyir and Ulag. The filmmaker wrote, “Getting back home to my Uyirs & Ulagams after an unforgettable shooting experience in Singapore & Malaysia!”

He further added, “Can’t wait to embrace and take in all the love that’s been waiting at home for weeks together.”

Check out Vignesh Shivan’s post on going back home

The filming of Love Insurance Corporation (LIC) had been reported to be going on in Singapore a while back even though the film is currently embroiled in legal discourse. A few weeks ago, Life Insurance Corporation, the insurance company we all know about filed a case against the makers of the film, owing to the unlicensed use of their name.

Adding to the complications, Nayanthara who was also expected to be part of the film in a key role has also apparently stepped out of the project for unknown reasons. Despite such complications still going on, the makers had conducted the shoot of the film and had completed a schedule.

Vignesh Shivan’s Workfront

Vignesh Shivan came onto the big screen lastly with his 2022 film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles, forming a complicated triangle love story.

Even though Vignesh was announced to direct Ajith Kumar in his next film, the makers had opted out with the director owing to scripting issues which led to Magizh Thirumeni stepping in. Now, the director is all set to direct a rom-com with Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role.

Besides Pradeep and Krithi, the film has also brought in SJ Suryah for a key role who was also recently praised by the director for his performance in the film. Along with him, Yogi Babu is also playing an extended cameo role in the movie.

