Vignesh Sivan's LIC shoot continues in Singapore amid Controversies: Reports

Amidst circulating rumors about its title, Vignesh Sivan's film Life Insurance Corporation ' (LIC) reportedly continues its shoot in Singapore. Despite facing legal issues over the unauthorized use of the LIC name, the production reportedly remains undeterred

The project faced several issues, starting with Nayanthara, Vignesh's wife, pulling out of the movie for reasons best known to them. Shortly after, the production encountered a legal notice from LIC company.

Vignesh banks on the fresh Pradeep-Kriti pair

Pradeep Ranganathan, whose rise to leading hero status was cemented by the success of Love Today, finds himself in a comfortable position within Tamil cinema's romcom genre, which lacks significant competition.

The collaboration between Ranganathan and Vignesh Sivan, both adept in this genre, seems tailor-made for success. Adding to the excitement, South Indian sensation Kriti Shetty joins the cast as the female lead. Pradeep-Kriti chemistry is crucial for this movie.

Given Vignesh Shivan’s track record of comedy-based romantic movies, fans might have high expectations for LIC. Hopefully, this project will proceed smoothly without any hiccups, especially considering the setback with the cancelled movie with Ajith. With important scenes being shot in Singapore, it sounds like the film will have some visually stunning moments.

SJ Surya plays an important role in LIC

With SJ Surya's recent successes and his ability to add excitement to comedy movies, his presence in LIC is sure to generate considerable buzz. Vignesh Sivan had recently hailed the performance of SJ Suriya in the movie.

Yogi Babu's involvement in an extended cameo role further adds to the comedy quotient, promising plenty of laughs for the audience. And with Anirudh Ravichander on board for the music, fans can expect some catchy tunes that enhance the overall entertainment value of the film.

With Seven Screen Studio and Rowdy Pictures backing the project, LIC seems to have solid financial support and production expertise behind it. Ravi Varman's involvement as the cinematographer suggests that the film will have high production values and visually stunning imagery. Overall, with such a talented team both in front of and behind the camera, LIC sounds like a promising venture that fans of comedy-based romantic movies will eagerly anticipate.

