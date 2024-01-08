Vijay Sethupathi claps back at reporter questioning Hindi imposition: 'Nobody says don’t study…'

Vijay Sethupathi is unarguably one of the most prominent actors in the country today. He has made his presence felt in most major industries in the country and is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Merry Christmas, a Hindi-Tamil bilingual film helmed by Sriram Raghavan.

The film, which also features Katrina Kaif in the lead role, is slated to hit the big screens on January 12. As the release date draws closer, the makers of the film are currently busy with its promotions, in the form of trailers, press meets, and more. In the latest update, during a recent press meet, Vijay Sethupathi was questioned about the aversion that Tamilians have towards learning Hindi.

Vijay Sethupathi gives a stern yet calm reply to the reporter

Reacting to the question, Vijay Sethupathi recalled that this was not the first time the same reporter was posing this question before him, and had asked him the same earlier during a press meet when Aamir Khan was in town.

The Super Deluxe actor also questioned the reporter as to why this was a topic of discussion during a film’s promotion. He further said “Nobody said don’t study Hindi, all we said is not to impose. They are two different things. The question you ask is wrong, and unnecessary in this forum. People who want to learn Hindi are learning it. Nobody stops them too.”

Additionally, the actor also mentioned that the proper response to this question has been given by Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan in an interview.

More about Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas marks the Tamil directorial debut of Sriram Raghavan. The film features an ensemble cast including Radhika Apte, Ashwini Kalsekar, and many more stars like Tinnu Anand, Raadhika Sarathkumar, and Gayathrie across Tamil and Hindi.

Advertisement

The film is touted to be a thriller, revolving around two strangers who meet on Christmas. They spend the night together, going through a rollercoaster of delirious romance, which eventually turns into a nightmare.

Merry Christmas has been bankrolled by Tips Films in tandem with Matchbox Pictures. Pritam composed the songs for the film while Daniel B George composed the background score. Reputed cinematographer Madhu Neelakandan has cranked the film’s camera, while Pooja Ladha Surti takes care of the film’s editing.

ALSO READ: Vijay Sethupathi recalls feeling 'shattered' when Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy went to Oscars, not Super Deluxe