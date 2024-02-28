WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna rushes on to catch her flight to Japan while donning a stylish outfit

The popular and vibrant Rashmika Mandanna was recently spotted rushing onto catch her flight. The actress was clearly in a hurry to catch her flight to Japan as she walked into the airport. Rashmika Mandanna is set to create history by being the first most popular personality from India to attend Crunchy Roll Anime Awards in Tokyo.

The video showcases Rashmika wearing a stylish green top with a black pant going hand to hand in the look. She also accentuated her whole look with a cream-colored cap along with a pair of shades going really great with it.

Even though Rashmika Mandanna was in a big hurry to catch her flight, she did take out a few seconds to wave at the paparazzi who had gathered there to capture her look.

Even recently, Rashmika had shared a couple of snaps on her official Instagram handle where the actress did not show her face completely as she explained it to be the look of her next film.

Earlier today a leaked video surfaced online of actor Dhanush and Rashmika on the sets of their next film. The video showed the Maari actor in a brown t-shirt and pants, and Rashmika donning a much more traditional kurti.

Rashmika Mandanna's work front

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The film which was a massive hit in the box office was also had one of the most polarizing opinions a film could get in recent times.

Other than that, Rashmika is set to reprise her role as Srivalli from the Allu Arjun starrer flick Pushpa. The sequel titled Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to release in theaters on 15th August of this year with Sukumar directing it.

Furthermore, Rashmika is also playing the lead role in Dhanush's next film which is tentatively titled as DNS (D51) which is being directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film also has Nagarjuna Akkineni playing a crucial role as well.

Along with these exciting projects, the Pushpa actress is also set to play the lead role in the film The Girlfriend directed by Rahul Ravindran. The actress is also playing the lead role in the Hindi film Chaava which has Vicky Kaushal in the lead role playing the character of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

