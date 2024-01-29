Nagarjuna Akkineni was recently seen in the film Naa Saami Ranga which was a massive hit in the theaters and was also the star’s latest film after his previous big-screen release in 2022.

The success event of the film was recently held where the actor had confirmed that he will meet everyone once again on Sankranti 2025, making it his 100th film in his career. Moreover, this also means that Nagarjuna’s 100th film will likely clash with Chiranjeevi’s much-awaited film Vishwambhara.

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s 100th film to release on Sankranti 2025

Nagarjuna Akkineni is speculated to act in a leading role in the film Love Action Romance which is said to be bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green with a Tamil director to helm the project. Although this is not confirmed yet, the film may likely be the 100th project of the actor.

Moreover, Chiranjeevi is also planning to release Vishwambhara, directed by Bimbisara fame director Mallidi Vassishta on Sankranti next year, which is said to be a socio-fantasy movie with a big budget production. The film’s title announcement happened a couple of weeks ago and created a buzz with its concept art for the film.

Though an official update is still needed for both the films' release, it would be interesting to witness both legendary stars of Telugu cinema clashing with one another for Sankranti next year.

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s work front

Nagarjuna Akkineni came back to the big screens after 2022 when he acted in movies like Bangarraju, and The Ghost and also had an extended role in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

The actor was recently seen in the film Naa Saami Ranga which was the official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Porinju Mariam Jose. The film featured Nagarjuna in the lead role with Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, Ashika Ranganath, and Shabeer Kallarakkal playing key roles. The film received mixed-to-positive reviews from the critics and was a decent success in theaters.

The actor is next set to appear in a crucial role for the Dhanush starrer Sekhar Kammula film, tentatively called DNS (D51) with Rashmika Mandanna also playing a leading role. The film’s pooja ceremony took place a few days ago with Devi Sri Prasad announced as the music composer for the film.

