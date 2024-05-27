What is the controversy surrounding RRR composer MM Keeravani and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy?

On June 2, 2024, Telangana completes 10 years since its formation, warranting a moment of celebration across the state. On this important occasion, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instilled the responsibility of composing the state’s song Jaya Jaya He Telangana to Academy Award-winning musician MM Keeravani.

But as is with these emotional decisions, not everyone seems to be on board with it.

TCMA objects to MM Keeravani’s Jaya Jaya He Telangana song

Sending an objection letter to Revanth Reddy, the Telangana Cine Musicians Association (TCMA) has reportedly requested the CM to change his decision as it would be a historical mistake to let a non-Telanganite compose the music for the state’s anthem.

The association further stated that it is against the spirit of the Telangana movement to let other musicians compose the state’s song. In their letter, they mentioned how there are many other talented music composers in Telangana and it is only fair that they are given a chance instead of MM Keeravani.

More about the Jaya Jaya He Telangana song

As mentioned earlier, the Telangana CM roped in MM Keeravani to compose the music for Jaya Jaya He Telangana, for which veteran Telangana poet Andesri has written the lyrics. The song is a revamped version of the original song also titled Jaya Jaya He Telangana.

Check out the original song here:

The song will be unveiled on June 2 and is dedicated to the folks of Telangana, exploring the rich culture of the state.

MM Keeravani on the work front

After his Oscar-winning exploits with SS Rajamouli’s RRR, MM Keeravani has made sure to keep himself busy with a few massive projects lined up ahead of him.

The veteran musician will next compose the music for the Chiranjeevi starrer Vishwambhara, which also stars Trisha Krishnan, Ashika Ranganath, and Meenakshi Chaudhary in key roles. The film has been written and directed by Vassishta of Bimbisara fame and produced by Vishwa Prasad under the UV Creations banner.

Following this, Keeravani will once again collaborate with his long-time associate SS Rajamouli for SSMB29.

