SS Rajamouli, R Madhavan, Yash extend heartfelt wishes to team of THIS Indian film for their big win at Cannes 2024

The 2023 released Kannada film, Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know, has made India proud by winning the La Cinef Award for Best Short Film at the 77th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Soon after their big win, renowned personalities from the Indian film fraternity openly embraced the opportunity to extend their heartfelt wishes to the whole team of the short film.

Celebs react to Sunflowers Were the First Ones To Know's big win at Cannes

Chidanansa S Naik's short film Sunflowers Were the First Ones To Know was crowned the 1st prize of La Cinef for Best Short at Cannes 2024. The special announcement was made on Thursday (May 23).

Taking the big opportunity, many celebrated faces from Indian cinema took to their respective official social media accounts to congratulate the whole team.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli praised the entire team for making it big at the prestigious film festival. He wrote, ''Indian talent breaching boundaries. Happy to hear that @Chidanandasnaik's 'Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know' has won the La Cinef Award for Best Short Film at Cannes 2024! Kudos to the youngsters (sic)."

Apart from the RRR director, actors R Madhavan and Yash also took to their official X (formerly called Twitter) account to extend their wishes.

Taking immense pride in being an integral part of the Kannada film industry, Yash wrote, ''Many congratulations @Chidanandasnaik for winning the La Cinef Award for Best Short Film at Cannes for ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’! Proud to see you take Kannada folklore to the global stage and set new benchmarks for Indian cinema!''

The Shaitaan actor too posted a heartfelt note and wrote, ''Congratulations to Mr. Chidananda Naik and to the entire team for this very prestigious honor. May this be just the beginning of an illustrious career with many more extraordinary recognition and love.''

Apart from the Kannada movie, Mansi Maheshwari's Bunnyhood bagged the third prize in the same category. For the uninitiated, the film is a UK film made by an Indian from Meerut.

More about Sunflowers Were the First Ones To Know

Written and directed by FTII student Chidananda S Naik, Sunflowers Were the First To Know is a 16-minute short film. The story revolves around an elderly woman who steals the village's rooster, which throws the community into disarray. To bring the rooster back, a prophecy is invoked, sending the old lady’s family into exile.

