EXCLUSIVE: Ram Charan starrer Game Changer's first song Jaragandi to be released on actor's birthday

Remember Ram Charan starrer Game Changer makers had filed a complaint with cyber police after the film's 30 seconds of a song was leaked online? Well, fans were extremely thrilled after listening to the peppy audio track. Since then, there has been massive demand for an update about the first single of Game Changer.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the makers of Shankar's directorial are finally set to release the first song Jaragandi on Ram Charan's birthday, which is March 27. "There is a lot of excitement among fans of Ram Charan as his birthday approaches and makers felt that Charan's birthday is a perfect time to kickstart with the promotions," revealed a source. The film's soundtrack and score is composed by Thaman S, and this is his third collaboration with Charan, after Naayak and Bruce Lee.

This announcement is sure to send fans into a frenzy as they have been eagerly waiting for an update. However, one thing is for sure – it is going to be a treat for all Ram Charan fans on the actor's birthday!

As revealed by Pinkvilla, Dil Raju is planning to bring the film in the last quarter of 2024. The film is being directed by Shankar, who is known for his larger-than-life movies, and produced by Dil Raju. Kiara Advani will be playing the female lead in the film opposite Ram Charan.

According to reports, the Jaragandi song has been made on a high budget of almost Rs 15 crore. However, there's no official word regarding the same.

For the unversed, the makers of the film had taken legal action after the song's leak. In December 2023, the production house shared a copy of the complaint on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "A criminal case has been filed under IPC 66(C) against the people who leaked the contents of our film #GameChanger. We request you to refrain from spreading the inferior quality content which has been illegally leaked (sic)."

