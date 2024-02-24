THROWBACK: When Chiranjeevi put his life on the line for a fight sequence in a movie

Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad, better known as Megastar Chiranjeevi, has faced many struggles and undergone countless hardships to earn the title of ‘Megastar’. From entering the Telugu Film Industry with no background to creating a solid background for upcoming actors in the Mega family, Chiranjeevi has truly come full circle.

When Chiranjeevi risked his life while shooting for a film

Today, we take a look at a viral video featuring one of Chiranjeevi’s most iconic and risky fight sequences.

Roughly translating the user’s tweet: “ He didn’t become the daring, dashing, and dynamic hero just like that. It is pure hard work and talent.”

In the video shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter), actor Rajeev Kanakala narrates an incident when Chiranjeevi was shooting a fight sequence for his film Donga. Recalling the incident, Rajeev said that the fight sequence was shot on top of the Atlantic Hotel and that he still remembers it vividly. He further added, “I think Raju Master was the fight master. The fight sequence needed Chiranjeevi to jump on top of the terrace wall from one end to the other.”

Rajeev then reiterated by saying, “If at all, he were to slip and fall while shooting that sequence, he would die for sure. There were no safety measures or support at that time. He was just balancing.”

He then spoke about how as a kid, watching Chiranjeevi in this scene left a strong impact on him.

This is just one of the many examples to prove why Chiranjeevi is truly the Megastar of Indian cinema.

Chiranjeevi’s upcoming projects

Chiranjeevi has kept himself busy lately, working on projects back-to-back. The actor will next be seen in a fantasy action drama, titled Vishwambhara. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan in the lead role and has been written and directed by K. Vasishta of Bimbisara fame. Vishwambhara has been bankrolled by Pramod Uppalapati and Vamsi Krishna under the UV Creations banner. Oscar award-winning music composer M.M. Keerawani is composing the music for the film.

