When SS Rajamouli rejected to direct Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan; here’s why

One of Salman Khan’s most successful movies not only commercially but also as an actor, is the 2015 released film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film penetrated the Indian markets like no other film before, and emerged as one of highest highest-grossing Indian movies of all time, shattering records left, right, and center.

Well, a fun fact that a lot of people still don’t know about Bajrangi Bhaijaan is that the film was initially supposed to be directed by maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli. This is common knowledge now, but for the unaware, the script of Bajrangi Bhaijaan was penned by SS Rajamouli’s father and acclaimed screenwriter K. V. Vijayendra Prasad.

Before narrating the story to Salman Khan, Vijayendra Prasad had approached his son, asking him if he wanted the story.

Why did SS Rajamouli reject the offer to direct Bajrangi Bhaijaan?

Recalling the incident, Vijayendra Prasad said, “While I was narrating the script of Bajrangi Bhaijaan to my son, he had become teary-eyed. I had asked him if I should keep the story for him or whether I should give it away, and he told me to give it to someone else. Later when Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released, he came to me and said, ‘You asked me at the wrong moment. I was utterly tensed about shooting for the climax of Baahubali so I said no, in haste. If you had asked me just 10 days earlier or 10 days later, I would have said Yes’.”

Advertisement

While it cannot be said surely whether Rajamouli would have chosen to do the film with Salman Khan if he directed Vijayendra Prasad’s script, however, it would have been one heck of a spectacle to see what Rajamouli would do with a gem-like script.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel underway, here’s what we know about the film

With that being said, director Kabir Khan made the most out of the script written by Vijayendra Prasad and brought out what was easily Salman Khan’s best performance yet.

Nearly a decade later, the sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan is believed to be underway, with Vijayendra Prasad donning the writer’s role once again.

Speaking about the same, the veteran writer said, “ The story will take an 8-year leap from the first part and I am hopeful that it will create the same impact as Bajrangi Bhaijaan did.”

ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli's son Karthikeya to handle Premalu's Telugu release; makers announce with Baahubali themed VIDEO