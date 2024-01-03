Salman Khan and Kabir Khan to join hands for Babbar Sher? Here’s what we know

Salman Khan and Kabir Khan are much-loved celebrities for their craft. The collaboration between the two has led fans to relish great projects including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger, and Tubelight. It’s been a long time since fans have been waiting for the duo’s reunion and now in treats for the fans, it has been reported that Kabir Khan has approached the superstar for his lined-up project, Babbar Sher.

Kabir Khan pitched the script of Babbar Sher to Salman Khan

Just a couple of days back, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that after shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala's production, Chandu Champion, the director will start working on one of his ambitious projects to date which is titled, Babbar Sher. Now, according to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, Kabir Khan has pitched a script close to his heart to Salman Khan.

"Kabir feels that the character suits no one but Salman. There are people around who are trying to push other stars to play the part, but Kabir is firm on Salman being his first choice for this feature film," a source was quoted as saying.

The report further mentions that the director met the actor a couple of times in November and December to discuss the initial idea. More meetings are expected to take place this month, as Kabir promised the star to come back with the complete script by the month's end.

Advertisement

"Salman too is excited by the idea. The script is titled Babbar Sher and if Salman agrees to do the film, it will mark the 4th collaboration of Salman and Kabir after Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Tubelight," the source further added.

Nonetheless, the final decision on the collaboration will be taken by the duo in the coming 45 days.

Exclusive deets on Kabir Khan's Babbar Sher

It is worth mentioning that in our exclusive report, the sources close to the development informed us that Kabir and his writing partner Sumit Arora have written a larger-than-life human drama, Babbar Sher.

“As the title suggests, it’s the story of a lion-hearted guy and Kabir wishes to make this film with an A-List Superstar. The basics of the script is locked and he will be proceeding to casting from the month of January,” the source had divulged further adding that the director had narrated the basic idea of the subject to a top superstar.

Furthermore, the source also stated that the director is also enthusiastic about Babbar Sher and it’s an idea that has got everyone around him charged up too. “It’s a character-driven story,” the source concluded.

About Kabir Khan and Salman Khan's current projects

Currently, Kabir Singh is busy with his upcoming social drama, Chandu Champion, headlined by Kartik Aaryan. The long-awaited film is inspired by the life of Murlikant Petkar who sustained injuries during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. He then went on to become India's first Paralympic gold medalist. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is expected to hit the theaters on June 14, 2024.

The film will mark the first collaboration between Kartik and Kabir and the second for the actor with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, after basking in the success of his last release Tiger 3 is gearing up for his collaboration with Dharma Productions. The film is titled, The Bull, where he will be seen portraying the role of Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, who led Operation Cactus in 1988 in the Maldives.