Yuvan Shankar Raja's wife Zafroon opens up about their first pre wedding conversation & her husband following

After Yuvan Shankar Raja converted to Islam, many assumed he changed religion to marry Zafroon Nizar. Well, his wife, who is a fashion designer, recently addressed the rumours about the same.

After two failed marriages, legendary music composer Ilaiyaraja's younger son, Yuvan Shankar Raja, married again to Zafroon Nizar in 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Ziya in 2016. Yuvan Shankar Raja's personal life has always been the talk of the town. After Yuvan converted to Islam, many assumed he changed religion to marry Zafroon Nizar. Well, his wife, who is a fashion designer, addressed the rumours about the same. She also went on to share the first-ever conversation with Yuvan. In the screenshots, Zafroon asks Yuvan what made him follow Islam and his belief in religion. To this, he replied saying it is personal and will reveal about it someday.

Yuvan Shankar Raja's wife, recently shared a video of her husband explaining how he started following Islam. In the video, Yuvan says, "Many of them have asked which is the one incident that made me choose Islam. I am not able to pin point one exact moment, but I can say it was a journey. Even few year before me coming into Islam, around 2012 when the end of the world and all were being talked about, I had been studying what is being said in Islam and that was a start to the journey."

"After two hours itself, I understood that I couldn't grasp anything. I am being honest and straight-forward here and I found it very harsh. Later after many year, when my mom died (2011), one of my friends gifted me a prayer mat bought from Mecca and asked me just spread it and sit on it whenever I'm was down with a heavy heart," he added.

Check out screenshots shared by Yuvan Shankar Raja's wife Zafroon:

Also Read: Yuvan Shankar Raja to Prabhudheva: 10 unforgettable breakups and divorces of Kollywood celebrities

Yuvan Shankar Raja’s love life has been a ride on a roller coaster with two failed marriages. He married Sujaya Chandran in 2005, but the marriage ended in divorce just after three months. In 2008, he married Shilpa Mohan, but they also separated. In 2014, Yuvan converted to Islam and got married to Zafroon Nizar in Keezhakarai on January 1, 2015.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×