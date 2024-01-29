Top 15 best K-dramas of all time; Squid Game, Goblin and more

Squid Game, Goblin, Mr Queen, My Liberation Notes and many more series are some of the best K-dramas of all time and have an evergreen quality to them. They are an addictive watch and fans watch and re-watch them time and time again. From horror to romance, drama, comedy and more; one cane find popular K-dramas in various genres. Over the years there have been excellent productions which have won the hearts of fans for multiple reasons, be it a good story, great actors or beautiful backgrounds. Here is a list of 15 famous K-dramas.

15 best K-dramas of all time that will keep to hooked

Crash Landing on You

Crash Landing on You is a 2019 romance comedy that became an international sensation. The story revolves around a rich South Korean heiress Yoon Se Ri who lands in North Korea during a paragliding accident. Stranded in the new country, she comes across a North Korean army officer Ri Jung Hyuk who takes charge of hiding her identity and helping her get back home. Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, So Ji Hye and Kim Jung Hyun take the lead roles in the drama.

Goblin

Goblin was released in 2016 and is a fantasy romance. It is a super hit drama which is still counted amongst the best K-dramas. It tells the story of a warrior Kim Shin who was executed by his King and was cursed to live on for centuries until he found his bride. In modern-day Seoul, the undead Goblin finally finds his bride but fate has other plans. Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na feature as the main characters.

Squid Game

Squid Game is an action thriller starring Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon, Wi Ha Joon and Anupam Tripathi. It tells the story of a group of people who join a survival game in order to win the final money. The rule of the twisted game is that if you lose, you will die. The series became an international hit and the second season is scheduled to release in 2024.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a critically acclaimed law K-drama. It was released in 2022 and stars Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh and Kang Ki Young. The drama tells the story of a lawyer who is neurodivergent. The series explores her struggles and achievements. The drama was critically acclaimed and also appreciated by people who practice law for portraying reality closely.

Reply 1988

Reply 1988 is a 2015 slice-of-life drama which tells the story of a neighbourhood in the late 1980s. The lighthearted drama deals with the everyday lives of the people living in the neighbourhood together and the warmth and compassion they have for each other. Lee Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol, Park Bo Gum, Go Kyung Pyo and Lee Dong Hwi take on the main role in the series.

Because This is My First Life

Because This is My First Life is a slice-of-life drama which was released in 2017. It stars Jung So Min, Lee Min Ki, Esom, Park Byung Eun, Kim Ga Eun and Kim Min Seok. The drama deals with the problems of adult life and the beauty of friendship. A homeless woman and a man become housemates and share the burden of life.

Be Melodramatic

Be Melodramatic is a feel-good K-drama which stars Chun Woo Hee, Jeon Yeo Been, Han Ji Eun, Ahn Jae Hong and Gong Myung. It tells the story of three friends who are in their late twenties and how they navigate their work and love life. It is a perfect bowl of warm soup for the cold days.

One Spring Night

One Spring Night is a mature romance. While it has all the heart-fluttering moments that are present in a K-drama, it is also slow-paced and realistic. Han Ji Min plays a librarian and Jung Hye In plays a single father who is a pharmacist. He falls for the librarian and asks her to date him. She has her concerns about the man but also slowly ends up falling for him. This beautiful piece shows how two adults navigate the challenges of family amongst other things to make their relationship work.

Mr Queen

Mr Queen is a historical romance comedy which features Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun. A top chef from the contemporary world timeslips to the Joseon times into the body of the Queen. There is undeniably chemistry between the two and they eventually end up falling in love.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung play the lead couple in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo. It tells the story of a university student who prepares to become a weightlifting champion. The drama discusses her insecurities, love life, family, friendship and ambition. It is a great watch for anyone who is looking for a light and cute romance story with substance.

Itaewon class

Released in 2020, Itaewon Class, tells the story of Park Saeroyi who is expelled from school after he gets into a fight with a bully who is the son of a big businessman. His life drastically changes as his father passes away. He established a small pub in Itaewon and challenged the business that his pub would surpass the business one day. It stars Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi.

Descendants of the Sun

Descendants of the Sun stars Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Jin Goo and Kin Ji Won. This romance drama received a lot of love from the fans because of the chemistry shared between the on-screen couples. It revolves around the love story of a military personnel and a medical professional.

Hospital Playlist

The Hospital Playlist series is a fun comedy which surrounds a group of doctors who have been friends together since college. The first season of the series was released in 2020 and featured Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung and Jeon Mi Do in the lead roles.

Misaeng: Incomplete Life

Misaeng: Incomplete Life is an office drama which shows the ups and downs of work-life in a realistic manner. This drama is known for depicting the South Korean work culture as close to reality as possible. It stars Im Siwan, Lee Sung Min, Kang So Ra, Kang HA Neul, Kim Dae Myung and Byun Yo Han.

My Liberation Notes

My Liberation Notes is a slow-paced drama starring Kim Ji Won, Son Suk Ku, Lee Min Ki, Lee El and Lee Ki Woo. The drama revolves around the story of a family with three siblings all of whom want to escape country life and settle in Seoul. It talks about dreams and aspirations of a good job and love life.

Conclusion

Crash Landing on You, Goblin, Squid Game, Hospital Playlist and many more K-dramas mentioned in the list are some of the best K-dramas of all time. They are famous for various reasons. Not only are they entertaining, but they have a certain relatibility factor which makes viewers come back for more and more. Many more popular K-dramas like Coffee Prince, Boys Over Flowers, The Heirs and more are not included but need a special mention as they have a special place for all K-drama fans.

