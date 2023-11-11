Stray Kids’ LALALALA debuts at No.26 on Spotify’s Global Chart; surpasses S-Class with 2.5 million streams

Stray Kids recently made their comeback by releasing a new album called Rock-Star on November 10. It is the K-pop group’s eighth album in the Korean language. LALALALA is the title track of the group's new album. Within a day of its release, LALALALA debuted on the Global Spotify Chart under the top songs category at No.26. The song has also broken the S-Class record this time by accumulating over 2.5 million streams.

Stray Kids’ LALALALA debuts on Spotify’s Global Chart

Stray Kids’ LALALALA made its debut on the Spotify charts today. LALALALA entered Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global Chart for the first time at No.26. The title track of Rock-Star garnered 2,512,489 filtered streams at the time it entered the chart.

LALALALA has broken the record of Stray Kids’ previous track called S-Class, which previously had over 2.23 million streams. This new feat by LALALALA marks the biggest Spotify debut Stray Kids has ever achieved. In the US region, it garnered 486,585 streams and was placed at No.56.

Stray Kids has achieved the highest peak ever occupied by a fourth-generation K-pop group on Spotify’s Global Top Songs Chart. In the Japan region, it was placed at No.51. In South Korea at No.38. Stray Kids have now climbed 91 spots on Spotify’s Artist Global chart and are currently at No.19. Other tracks from Rock-Star that debuted on the global Spotify chart are MEGAVERSE, BLIND SPOT, COMFLEX, Cover Me and Leave.

Stray Kids' recent activities

Along with Rock-Star's release on November 10, Stray Kids also featured on Lil Durk's All My Life remix. It was released on October 13. Recently, Stray Kids received the Prime Minister's Commendation at the Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards.

Their new album, Rock-Star, features a Korean four-character idiom of emotions in its name. It has eight tracks, with the Korean version of Social Path featuring Japanese artist Lisa. Through Rock-Star, Stray Kids aims to add strength and energy to the group's spirit. They aim to surpass any evaluations, showing off the rockstar aura that prevails in the K-pop group of JYP Entertainment.

