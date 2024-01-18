Happy 7 years with 3RACHA: Start Line to HEYDAY; best songs to celebrate Stray Kids' hip-hop subunit

Stray Kids' hip-hop sub-unit, 3RACHA, marks its impressive 7th anniversary on January 18, commemorating the creative synergy of members Bang Chan (CB97), Changbin (SPEARB), and Han (J.ONE). Since their formation, 3RACHA has been instrumental in shaping Stray Kids' distinct musical identity. As they celebrate this milestone, let’s reflect on the sub-unit's significant role in Stray Kids' success and eagerly anticipate more groundbreaking music from the talented trio.

7th anniversary of 3RACHA

3RACHA, a South Korean hip-hop trio under JYP Entertainment and a prominent sub-unit of Stray Kids, celebrates its 7th anniversary on January 18. Comprising members Bang Chan (CB97), Changbin (SPEARB), and Han (J.ONE), the trio has played a pivotal role in shaping Stray Kids' musical landscape.

Before officially debuting with Stray Kids in 2018, 3RACHA began its journey in 2016. On January 18, 2017, they released their first untitled mixtape/extended play, J:/2017/mixtape, on SoundCloud, featuring seven tracks. They followed up with their second extended play, 3Days, on August 16, 2017, and the third, Horizon, on December 20, 2017. This marked the beginning of their pre-debut discography, showcasing their prowess as writers and producers.

With the announcement of Stray Kids' formation on October 13, 2017, 3RACHA continued their journey within the group. They officially debuted on March 26, 2018, but retained their identity as a special unit recognized for their production skills. Their responsibilities expanded to the majority of Stray Kids' songwriting, composing, and producing.

Over the years, 3RACHA has continually demonstrated its versatility and artistic growth. On September 9, 2018, they released the music video for ZONE as part of the SKZ-PLAYER series, highlighting the group's sub-units. Notably, their dedication to creative expression led to the release of the single Carpe Diem on January 18, 2020, celebrating their third year together.

Beyond Stray Kids, 3RACHA has made significant contributions to the music industry. They collaborated with Japanese rapper SKY-HI on JUST BREATHE and featured in the digital compilation Street Man Fighter Original Vol.4 with HEYDAY. Their influence extended to collaboration stages, such as their appearance on Episode 14 of the survival show LOUD, where they performed Back Door (LOUD ver.) with JYPE's trainees.

On February 3, 2023, all three members of 3RACHA were promoted as regular members of the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA), solidifying their status in the industry. Their impact continued with appearances on shows like Street Woman Fighter 2 and the Global Citizen Festival.

In addition to their musical prowess, 3RACHA has showcased their judging expertise on programs like Nizi Project Season 2, demonstrating their multifaceted talents. As 3RACHA marks its 7th anniversary, fans celebrate the trio's influence, artistry, and significant contributions to the world of K-pop and beyond.

Celebrate 3RACHA’s 7th anniversary with these songs

1. Matryoshka

Matryoshka, a track crafted by 3RACHA and produced by Bang Chan, stands as the opening piece on their third extended play, Horizon. Drawing inspiration from the Russian doll, the matryoshka, the song has gained immense popularity. Distinguished as the only 3RACHA track performed live on television before ZONE, Matryoshka has secured its place as one of the group's standout and well-received compositions.

2. Runner’s High

Runner's High, a creation of 3RACHA and produced by Bang Chan, serves as the third track on their inaugural extended play, J:/2017/mixtape. Infused with emotional depth, the song reflects the group's journey and determination to persevere into the future. Remarkably, it has emerged as one of 3RACHA's most beloved compositions, capturing attention even before their official debut with Stray Kids. The group's dynamic performance of Runner's High has been showcased in various venues, solidifying its popularity. Notably, on September 29, 2019, 3RACHA delivered a captivating performance of Runner's High at KCON Thailand, featuring collaborations with ATEEZ's Hongjoong and (G)I-DLE's Soyeon.

3. Back Door (LOUD Ver.)

Back Door (LOUD ver.) by 3RACHA, is a reimagined version featuring JYPE LOUD members. Released on September 5, 2021, it resulted from a collaborative performance on LOUD's Episode 14. The track, originally from Stray Kids' IN LIFE, transforms into a vibrant big-room house anthem, maintaining the essence of its thematic lyrics. 3RACHA showcases creative prowess in crafting an empowering message, with Yoon Min contributing to the meaningful lyrics, emphasizing collaboration with JYPE LOUD members.

4. Maze Of Memories

Maze of Memories by 3RACHA is a poignant track recorded by Stray Kids, featured on their fourth mini-album, Clé 1: MIROH. The re-recorded version is included in their second-best album, SKZ2021, released on December 23, 2021. The song explores the metaphor of a turbulent life, akin to navigating a dark tunnel with uncertainty about the path ahead. It beautifully captures the essence of brief moments of silence between life's challenges, where the weight of worries and thoughts dissipates, creating a profound and introspective musical experience.

5. 3RACHA

The track 3RACHA by Stray Kids, featuring Bang Chan, Changbin, and HAN, is the fifth and inaugural unit song from their seventh mini-album, MAXIDENT. Representing 3RACHA's debut in the Drill genre, the song serves as a nostalgic homage to their trainee days when they initially released a mixtape under the same name. It expresses not only their pride but also their heightened ambitions, reflecting on their remarkable journey and current achievements.

6. Music Makes One

Music Makes One is a collaborative performance by Stray Kids' hip-hop sub-unit, 3RACHA, featuring rapper Tiger JK and composer Jung Jae Il. The song was presented during their captivating opening performance on the second day of the 2022 MAMA.

7. HEYDAY

HEYDAY is a vibrant hip-hop bass track recorded by 3RACHA. Featured on the digital compilation album Street Man Fighter Original Vol.4 (Crew Songs), the song serves as a soundtrack for the dance competition show Street Man Fighter. With a lively composition influenced by a Caribbean VOX theme, HEYDAY incorporates a sensual piano riff and a captivating flow, showcasing the creative prowess of Stray Kids' unit, 3RACHA.

8. TOPLINE

TOPLINE is a track recorded by Stray Kids, featuring Tiger JK, from their third studio album 5-STAR. Initially conceived by 3RACHA, the song exudes confidence and swagger, capturing Stray Kids' signature hip-hop style centered around boom bap. The lyrics metaphorically portray the group elevating their limits and leading the way. The collaboration with legendary artist Tiger JK further adds a touch of grandeur to the old-school hip-hop vibe.

