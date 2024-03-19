Stray Kids’ Seungmin shows off baseball skills by throwing Twilight-like pitch at MLB Game; fans react

Seungmin is the main vocalist of the sensational K-pop boy band Stray Kids. MLB World Tour is in full swing in Seoul, and for the first time this championship is happening in South Korea. He threw the ceremonial pitch at the MLB Game in Seoul which garnered him attention from the world.

Stray Kids’ Seungmin shows off his technique by throwing a Twilight-like baseball pitch at the MLB Game

Seungmin of Stray Kids, on March 18, threw the ceremonial first pitch before an exhibition match between Team Korea and the Los Angeles Dodgers at the MLB World Tour Seoul Series 2024 special game held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro Gu in Seoul. This marked the Stray Kids member’s first debut pitch at a baseball game.

Seungmin was introduced to baseball by his grandfather. As a kid, he dreamt of becoming a baseball player and with this ceremonial pitch, Seungmin’s long-gone baseball dream came true. The news of his pitch had fans waiting to see the baseball fan in action and hopes were high. Seungmin threw a perfect strike wowing everyone at the MLB Game on March 18. He showed off his baseball skills by throwing a pitch which was later compared to Alice from the popular movie Twilight where the family plays baseball. Seungmin’s pitch was a true and straight throw, in other words, it was a perfect Strike that went right into the catcher’s mitt.

Seungmin’s pitch was even praised by the commentators at the game, who said it was the perfect strike, while another said could it be any more perfect. They noted that in all the first pitches they had seen Seungmin’s pitch was the most perfectly thrown ball in the center.

Know Seungmin of Stray Kids

Seungmin is a South Korean vocalist and songwriter who debuted with Stray Kids in 2018. He is the lead vocalist of the boy band. He is also popular as a host and has been an MC for many shows. He was a regular MC for the show After School Club and has been a guest MC at M Countdown, Weekly Idol, and more. As a soloist, Seungmin has released OSTs for K-dramas like Here Always for Hometown Cha Cha Cha and Close To You for Love in Contract. Recently, on March 15, Seungmin released his third solo OST Phobia for the webtoon I'm the Queen in This Life.

