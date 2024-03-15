‘Thanks to power of Singaena’: IU’s world tour H.E.R.’s Singapore shows sold out in 3 hours

IU, the iconic K-pop soloist continues to fly solo in the crowded world of K-pop. She has yet again proved her global influence with the remarkable ticket sales for her ongoing world tour concert. The K-pop star is scheduled to hold concerts in Singapore on April 20 and April 21, as a part of her world tour H.E.R., which will commence at 5 pm SGT (2:30 AM IST) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

IU sells out Singapore concert tickets in 3 hours

As reported on March 15, the tickets for both days were sold out just within 3 hours of going on sale at 10 am SGT (7:30 am IST).

Around 1 pm SGT (10:30 am IST), the concert organizers took to their social media handles and shared the remarkable news. They also added additional details about merchandise and event guides to that post.

On this day, IU extended her gratitude to the organizing team saying, “Thanks to the power of Singaena.”

some reports also said that the tickets were sold out in a fraction of what was reported with fans saying it took only 8 minutes.

With these groundbreaking ticket sales, IU once again showcased her dominance as a globally-known K-pop artist, as well as her fandom UAENA also proved their loyalty towards the beloved artist.

More about IU's world tour concert H.E.R.

Since IU’s world tour H.E.R.’s announcement in January, excitement was in for all her fans across the globe. The K-pop soloist then inaugurated the first show of this much-awaited tour on March 2 in Seoul.

Many Korean celebrities like Lee Jong Suk, Kim Soo Hyun, Yoo Jae Suk, ITZY’s Yrji, and more showcased their utmost support towards IU by attending the two-day-long concert. On day 1, the young generation girl group NewJeans made a special appearance as a performer, and on the second day, SM Entertainment boy group RIIZE followed suit.

As the K-pop icon basks in the success of the first schedule of H.E.R., fans worldwide are looking forward to her next shows.

Meanwhile, this month, IU is set to hold concerts in Japan’s Yokohama on March 23 and March 24. Then the month of April’s schedule unwraps in Singapore, followed by Taiwan’s Taipei, and from there, the singer-actress will make stops in multiple major cities around the world.

More about IU's latest activities

IU has recently released her 6th mini-album titled The Winning, which garnered significant praise for her immaculate compositions as a musician. The album features a total of 5 songs including two commendable collaborations - a pre-release single Love Wins All featuring BTS’ V, Shh.. with NewJeans Hyein, Holssi, Shopper, and I stan U.

