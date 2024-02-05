NewJeans' Hyein lands impressive collab with IU in upcoming mini-album The Winning; See full tracklist

IU's highly anticipated comeback unfolds with an innovative shopping haul presentation, unveiling The Winning tracklist that includes a captivating collaboration with NewJeans' Hyein. The excitement builds as IU prepares to release all tracks on February 20th at 6 PM KST.

IU collaborates with NewJeans Hyein on Shh

IU, the celebrated South Korean artist, has set the stage for her upcoming mini album The Winning with a distinctive tracklist reveal. Through an imaginative presentation resembling an online shopping haul, IU ignited excitement among fans. The unveiled five tracks, including the double title songs Shopper and Holecene, offer a glimpse into IU's musical realm. The video concluded with a tantalizing snippet of IU's crystalline vocals singing, "Oh I want all I must have all, all."

Notably, the third track, Shh.., features NewJeans' Hyein and Rollercoaster’s vocalist Jo Won Sun, accompanied by a mysterious question-marked narration, adding an element of intrigue. As anticipation builds, IU is set to release the full album on February 20th at 6 PM KST, promising a blend of creativity and musical prowess.

More details about IU’s upcoming album The Winning

IU is gearing up for the release of her sixth mini-album, The Winning, and the anticipation is soaring among fans. The unveiling of the tracklist through a unique presentation, mimicking an online shopping haul, added an extra layer of excitement. The video showcased five tracks, featuring double title songs Shopper and Holecene, along with Shh.., Love wins all, and I stan U, each accompanied by representative images. A teaser snippet of IU's enchanting voice singing, Oh I want all I must have all, all, left listeners eagerly anticipating the full release.

IU has invested heavily in this mini-album, taking on roles in both production and songwriting. Collaborating with long-time musical partner Lee Jong Hoon on the title track Shopper and contributing to both composition and lyrics for Holecene, IU's creative involvement has stirred significant attention. Personally writing the lyrics for all songs amplifies anticipation for her signature lyrical style.

Notably, IU surprised fans with the early release of Love wins all, featuring BTS' V. The visually stunning music video, directed by Um Tae Hwa, transports viewers into a post-apocalyptic world, weaving a poignant love story between IU and Taehyung. Despite a title controversy, the artistic depth of the single shines through, leaving a lasting impact. As a prelude to IU's upcoming album, Love wins all offers a captivating preview, promising emotive musical journeys with storytelling prowess and visual brilliance. The full album is set to be unveiled on February 20th at 6 PM KST, adding to the excitement surrounding IU's latest musical endeavor.

