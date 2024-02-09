NewJeans set to perform and win Group of the Year at 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

NewJeans, the dynamic and gifted girl group, is set to grace the stage at the prestigious 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards, where they will captivate the audience with their exceptional performance. NewJeans will not only dazzle the audience with their extraordinary performance but will also be honored with the prestigious Group of the Year award at the same ceremony.

NewJeans to perform at Billboard Women in Music Awards and win

The Billboard Women in Music Awards is an esteemed annual event dedicated to recognizing the influential women powerhouses who are shaping and revolutionizing the contemporary music industry.

On February 8, Billboard made an official announcement confirming NewJeans' participation in this year's awards ceremony, where they will join a group of acclaimed female vocalists such as Karol G, Charli XCX, Ice Spice, Kylie Minogue, Victoria Monét, and many others, promising an unforgettable lineup.

The Hype Boy singers will additionally be bestowed with the esteemed Group of the Year award during the forthcoming ceremony, slated to take place on March 6, local time, in California. The highly anticipated 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 6 in Los Angeles, with the broadcast set to air on Billboard on March 7.

Advertisement

For those unable to attend the live event, the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards will be available for streaming on the official website of the event on March 7 at 5 PM PT, ensuring that fans worldwide can partake in the celebration.

NewJeans recent activities

NewJeans made history by gracing the stage at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, marking their groundbreaking performance as the first-ever K-pop group to be featured in the event.

Their meteoric rise continued as they clinched two prestigious awards, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, at the Mnet Asia Music Awards, solidifying their status as a rookie group to watch out for. Notably, NewJeans shattered records by becoming the first girl group in over a decade to claim the coveted Artist of the Year title, showcasing their unparalleled talent and impact in the music industry.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NewJeans wins Daesangs after a year of debut at 2023 MAMA: First girl group in 12 years to this achieve honor