'That's correct': When SEVENTEEN's Mingyu confidently gave wrong answer to former fromis_9 member Gyuri

During the Game Caterer HYBE episode, many HYBE LABELS artists came together to play some fun games. SEVENTEEN, fromis_9, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Enhypen, LE SSERAFIM, Hwang Minhyun, Baekho, and Lee Hyun shared some fun moments together while playing games curated by Na PD and his team. One of the memorable moments from the show was when Mingyu gave out the wrong answer to Gyuri.

Mingyu confidently gave out the wrong answer to Gyuri

Members from different HYBE LABELS groups stood in the queue to answer questions made by Na PD. Whoever got the right answer received a lunch box and whoever got the wrong answer had to be back in the queue again. When it was former fromis_9 member Gyuri's turn to answer the question, Na PD asked her a tricky yet very simple question. The question was, "What do you call influential individuals who have many followers on social media?". Gyuri was hesitant to say "Celeb", while SEVENTEEN's Mingyu tried helping her but it turned out to be wrong. When she said, "Celeb", Producer Na gave her another chance and asked her to think about it again in 3 seconds. Mingyu confidently said, "That's correct! That's correct!..." Gyuri stuck to her original answer following Mingyu's advice, this time with more confidence.

However, the answer turned out to be an Influencer instead of a celeb. She was in shock as Mingyu immediately started apologizing. He started explaining himself saying he thought celeb was the correct answer. This was one of the funniest things that happened in the Game Caterers X HYBE series. Fans were happy to see this interaction between the two idols but did not expect it to be this funny.

About Mingyu and Gyuri

Mingyu is the rapper of the K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN. Known for his striking visuals and amazing rapping skills, he has gained millions of fans over the years since his debut with the group in 2015. SEVENTEEN is currently preparing for their comeback album release in October. Meanwhile, Gyuri also known as Jang Gyu Ri was a part of the K-pop girl group fromis_9 until 2022, she departed from the group to pursue her dream to become an actress. She appeared in K-dramas like Dating Class, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, and Cheer Up.

