TOMORROW X TOGETHER to set stage ablaze in USA with WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE; check ticketing, dates, venue, and more

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, the sought-after and in-vogue K-pop band is currently on its way to brand new music. TXT will be releasing minisode 3: TOMORROW in April, the third in the minisode series. The mini album is already ragging among fans as they sit in wait for the comeback of the five-member group. Along with new music, TOMORROW X TOGETHER will also be embarking on their third world tour beginning in Seoul and then followed by the USA.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER to set the stage ablaze in the USA with WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE

TOMORROW X TOGETHER not long ago announced their WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE in Seoul for three days, May 3, May 4 and May 5. The world tour has now added more dates, and venues to its schedule. With the new schedule released, TXT will kickstart the second lap of their world tour in the USA.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE in the US is set to have 11 shows expanding over eight cities. The tour will fire off with its first performance in Tacoma, Washington on May 14 at Tacoma Dome, followed by Oakland on May 18 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Two concerts are set in LA, California on May 21 and May 22 at the Crypto.com Arena. Next, TXT will be seen performing on May 26 in Houston, Texas at Minute Maid Park and in Atlanta on May 29 at the State Farm Arena. Another series of two sets will be in New York at the Madison Square Garden and Rosemont at Allstate Arena on June 1- June 2 and June 5- June 6 respectively. The last performance will be in Washington, DC on June 8 at the Capital One Arena.

The tickets will be available for MOA (TXT’s official fandom) on March 27, for this there is also an application from March 18 to March 19. For the general public, tickets will go on sale on March 28 via Ticketmaster and AXS.

More about TOMORROW X TOGETHER minisode 3: TOMORROW

TOMORROW X TOGETHER will drop minisode 3: TOMORROW on April 1, 2024, at 6 PM KST. TXT has released a captivating concept trailer with members Yeonjun, Soobin, Huening Kai, Taehyun, and Beomgyu in eye-catching ensembles.

