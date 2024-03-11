TOMORROW X TOGETHER announces WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE concert; Know date, time, location and other details

TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be making a comeback on April 1 with their new mini album minisode 3: TOMORROW. This mini album will be the third installment of their minisode series, others being minisode 1: Blue Hour and minisode 2: Thursday's Child. Ahead of their comeback, the boy group has announced some great news.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE concert date, time, location, and other details announced

TOMORROW X TOGETHER has announced their third world tour. TXT since their debut has had two world tours: TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR ACT: LOVESICK in 2022 and ACT: SWEET MIRAGE in 2023. The five-member boy band is all set to kick off their third concert this year as they make a comeback in April.

The concert has been named following their other names TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE which will take off in Seoul at the KSPO Dome. The concert is set to have three performances in Seoul. First, on May 3, Friday at 7 PM KST. Second on May 4, Saturday at 6 PM KST, and last on May 5, Sunday at 5 PM KST. The concert will also be simultaneously streamed online for all three sets, giving a chance to fans all over the world to become a part of the experience. As TXT is gearing up for their long-awaited comeback, they seem to have bigger plans for their fans as they will be performing and meeting them with TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE.

More about TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER also known as TXT is a five-member boy band under BIGHIT MUSIC. The band is made up of Yeonjun, Taehyun, Soobin, Beomgyu, and HueningKai. TXT debuted in 2019 with a mini album The Dream Chapter: Star. Last year in March, they headlined Lollapalooza becoming the first Korean boy band to headline a music show in the US. The last release from TXT was their album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL in October 2023. The boy band also collaborated with Anitta on their single Back For More and the Jonas Brothers on the single Do It Like That last year. Soon they will be releasing their sixth mini album minisode 3: TOMORROW.

