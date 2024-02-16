TWS goes global with Geffen Records and Virgin Music under Universal Music group; Joins BTS and SEVENTEEN

On February 16, the group’s agency Pledis Entertainment reported that TWS has embarked on a global journey.

TWS to mark global Journey with Universal Music Group

In the official statement, the agency revealed, “TWS has signed a deal with Geffen Records, A label under Universal Music Group and Virgin Music, under Universal Music Japan.”

The contract has created significant anticipation about the group’s global journey, as they will receive extensive support in promotional and distributional activities across the USA and Japan.

Previously, popular K-pop groups like BTS, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, and NCT 127 all signed global distributional and promotional contracts with the labels under Universal Music Group. TWS seems to have followed the same path as their older brother SEVENTEEN, who are also a popular group under the same agency.

About TWS

The rookie K-pop boy band was formed with six members Shin Yu, Do Hoon, Youngjae, Han Jin, Ji Hyung, and Kyung Min under Pledis Entertainment, an agency of HYBE Corp. They made their debut on January 22, 2024, with an EP titled Sparkling Blue, followed by the pre-debut single OhMyMy:7s.

Shortly after their debut, TWS gained impressive attention for their impeccable performance and refreshing visuals.

Recently, their debut title track Plot Twist has seen a steady rise through domestic charts like FLO, Melon, Bugs, Spotify Korea, and Genie Music. This track even entered the official MelonTop 100, making their debut as one of the most successful boy bands ever.

Apart from Music, the group’s members are also popular for serving looks on digital covers of major domestic and global magazines. They also act as brand ambassadors of several food and beverage brands.

Meanwhile, TWS will soon attend the biggest fashion festival in Japan, the 38th MyNavi Tokyo Girls’ Collection 2024. They will also perform in Japan for the first time on February 2.

With the group bringing a fresh wave to the K-pop music industry, many are looking forward to their global success.

