TXT sends mystery package with comeback schedule for minisode 3: TOMORROW in new teaser; Watch

TXT has unveiled a promotion scheduler for their highly anticipated return with minisode 3: TOMORROW. As their comeback draws near, excitement among the fans has been growing with every passing day. On March 3, BIGHIT MUSIC teased fans with a clip announcing the group's sixth mini-album, minisode 3: TOMORROW. Since then, TXT has been treating fans to various content, offering sneak peeks into their upcoming comeback, with the promotion schedule being the latest addition.

TXT releases comeback schedule

TXT dropped the comeback schedule for minisode 3: TOMORROW on the internet. According to the teaser video, fans can anticipate a concept teaser on March 14 KST, followed by photos and the Light photo and clip on the 18th. The band will release the Ethereal photo and clip on March 20 KST, followed by the Romantic and Promise photos and clips on March 22 and 24, respectively. All of the content will be released at midnight KST.

The excitement for the comeback of the band is at its peak as the tracklist is set to drop on March 26, and on the very next day, they will be releasing the exhilarating album preview. Fans can catch a snippet of the title track on March 28, while March 30th and 31st mark the release dates for MV teasers 1 and 2, respectively. The official music video is scheduled to premiere on April 1 at 6 PM KST, coinciding with the comeback showcase at 8 PM KST on the same date. But wait, there's more! The box teases that there's additional content in store, promising TXT’s beloved fandom MOAs even more treats beyond these announcements.

Advertisement

More about minisode 3: TOMORROW

On March 6th, the highly anticipated concept trailer for TXT's minisode 3: TOMORROW was unveiled. The captivating, nearly 7-minute teaser video immerses viewers in a fantastical realm where the TXT members embody otherworldly princes from a desert world, befriending a gentle fox named Tomorrow. Stranded on Earth, they set out on a heartfelt journey to reunite with their cherished furry companion.

The release of minisode 3: TOMORROW signifies the group's third installment in the minisode series, succeeding their prior mini-album, minisode 2: Thursday's Child. The teasers and concept videos released by the group radiate excitement, igniting anticipation among fans for the musical gems tucked away in the new album. This captivating theme has left fans wondering with anticipation, eagerly awaiting what surprises TXT has in store for them this time. minisode 3: TOMORROW is scheduled for release on April 1 at 6 PM KST, which is 2:30 PM IST.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: TXT embraces royalty in concept trailer teasers for minisode 3: TOMORROW; Watch