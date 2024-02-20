TOMORROW X TOGETHER versus Stray Kids: Vote for fourth generation IT K-pop boy group

Both Stray Kids and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) are emerging as prominent fourth-generation boy groups in the realm of K-pop. TXT, also known as TOMORROW X TOGETHER, is a South Korean boy band formed by BIGHIT MUSIC. Comprising five members – Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai – the group swiftly gained commercial success, earning accolades such as Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards and the 2019 Melon Music Awards, New Artist of the Year at the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards, and Best New Male Artist at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

On the other hand, Stray Kids is a South Korean boy band formed by JYP Entertainment through the 2017 reality show of the same name. The group consists of eight members – Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Initially a nine-piece ensemble, member Woojin departed due to undisclosed personal reasons in October 2019. As of October 2022, Stray Kids has sold over 10 million albums, encompassing both Korean and Japanese releases. Their achievements were further recognized when they were featured on Time's Next Generation Leaders list in 2023.

Both groups, TXT and Stray Kids, share a close bond as peers within the same age group, solidifying their presence as leading forces in the global K-pop scene. Renowned for their talent and brilliance, they are cherished by fans worldwide and recognized as pivotal contributors to the landscape of contemporary K-pop. But who amongst them stands out as the IT boy group of the fourth generation of K-pop? Cast your votes below!

