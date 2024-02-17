WATCH: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of Goa wedding

Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to exchange vows on February 21, 2024, with wedding festivities commencing on February 19. The picturesque ITC Grand in South Goa is chosen as the wedding venue. Ahead of the nuptials, the couple sought blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple, marking a spiritual prelude to their union.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are ready to wed in South Goa on February 21. Just before their wedding, the couple visited the Siddhivinayak Temple to offer prayers. Rakul Preet adorned a lovely pink anarkali suit with tied hair and stylish sunglasses, while the groom-to-be, Jackky Bhagnani, looked dashing in a parrot green kurta, showcasing his usual flair.

Rakul and Jackky's wedding details

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are excited about their upcoming three-day wedding extravaganza in Goa, commencing with pre-wedding ceremonies on February 19 and culminating in the main event on February 21. Embracing an eco-friendly approach, they've chosen digital invitations over physical ones and pledged against fireworks. Demonstrating a commitment to environmental consciousness, the couple actively promotes awareness, assigns individuals to assess the carbon footprint, and plans to plant trees as part of their green initiative during the festivities.

Wedding venue

As per a recent India Today report, a source close to Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani disclosed, "Opting for ITC Grand Goa as their wedding venue signifies the couple's preference for sophistication and opulence. This expansive property, nestled in the serene landscapes of Goa, provides an ideal backdrop for an intimate and extravagant celebration."

According to the ITC Hotel's official website, ITC Grand Goa boasts 246 rooms, offering direct access to Arossim Beach, spanning 45 acres with lush landscaped grounds and Indo-Portuguese architectural influences. Information from Makemytrip.com indicates room rates at ITC Grand Goa ranging from ₹19,000 plus taxes to ₹75,000 plus taxes per night. Notably, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have recently adjusted their wedding plans, opting for an Indian destination instead of an overseas one.

Jackky's latest insta post

Jackky Bhagnani recently shared a photo on Instagram, showcasing his signature dapper style in a sleek black kurta and trousers. The caption, "Best things are about to happen," prompted fans to express enthusiastic well-wishes in the comments, anticipating his wedding with Rakul Preet Singh.

