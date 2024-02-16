Jackky Bhagnani says 'best things are about to happen' ahead of his wedding with Rakul Preet Singh; fans react

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to exchange vows in South Goa on February 21, 2024. With wedding preparations in full swing, anticipation builds for the upcoming celebration. The groom-to-be, Jackky, radiates excitement, as evidenced by his recent Instagram post, offering a glimpse into the joy surrounding their impending nuptials.

Jackky Bhagnani's latest IG post

Jackky Bhagnani recently posted a picture on Instagram donning a stylish black kurta and trousers, exuding his usual dapper charm. The caption, "Best things are about to happen," sparked enthusiastic well-wishes from fans in the comments regarding his wedding with Rakul Preet Singh.

Responding to the post, one user speculated, "Yes... your wedding!!!" while another exclaimed, "Wah duleraja." Congratulations poured in, with fans expressing excitement for the impending celebration.

Rakul and Jackky's wedding details

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani eagerly anticipate a 3-day wedding celebration in Goa. Commencing with pre-wedding ceremonies on February 19, the main wedding event is scheduled for February 21. Prioritizing eco-friendliness, they've opted for digital invitations, eliminating physical ones, and have taken a stance against fireworks.

The couple actively promotes environmental awareness, appoints individuals to gauge the carbon footprint, and determines the number of trees to be planted as part of their green initiative during the festivities.

Rakul and Jackky’s wedding venue

According to a recent India Today report, an insider close to Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani revealed, "Choosing ITC Grand Goa as their wedding venue reflects the couple's inclination for sophistication and grandeur. This expansive property, situated in the tranquil landscapes of Goa, provides an ideal setting for an intimate and lavish celebration."

As per the ITC Hotel's website, ITC Grand Goa boasts 246 rooms and offers direct access to Arossim Beach, covering 45 acres with lush landscaped grounds and Indo-Portuguese architectural elements. As per information from Makemytrip.com, room rates at ITC Grand Goa range from ₹19,000 plus taxes to ₹75,000 plus taxes per night. Recently, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have revised their wedding plans, choosing an Indian destination over an overseas one.

