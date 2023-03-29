Who does The Glory child actress Oh Ji Yul think is a better father, Jung Sung Il or Park Sung Hoon?

As ‘The Glory’ continues to capture the hearts of K-drama fans, one question remains: Who's the better daddy, Ha Do Young or Jeon Jae Jun? The child actress of the show, Oh Ji Yul who plays the role of Ha Ye Sol, recently weighed in on the topic, and her answer might surprise you.

Ha Do Young vs. Jeon Jae Jun: A Daddy Showdown

Ha Ye Sol is the daughter of Ha Do Young (Jung Sung Il) and the villain Park Yeon Jin (Lim Ji Yeon) in ‘The Glory’. However, it is later revealed that Ye Sol's biological father is actually Jeon Jae Jun (Park Sung Hoon), whom she had considered an ‘uncle’ because he is close to her mother. Both actors bring their A-game to their roles, portraying their characters' strengths and flaws with nuance and depth. But when it comes down to it, who's the better daddy in Oh Ji Yul's eyes?

In a recent interview with ELLE Korea, talking spoke about her aspirations, Oh Ji Yul said that she has altered her career goal from wanting to become an animal preschool instructor and now wants to becoming a zookeeper since she finds reptiles adorable, unlike most people who find them repulsive or frightening.

Oh Ji Yul reveals her favorite dad

Then came a question that piqued the audience's interest. "Who is a better father, Dad Ha Do Young or Uncle Jeon Jae Jun?". Oh Ji Yul carefully considered the challenging question and then proceeded to express positive attributes about both fathers. “I guess I can say Dad Do Young is like my vitamin? He made the scene where he spun me around so fun, and he was so kind to me. And Uncle Jae Jun’s acting was so real, so he’s a great actor but he was also very kind to me.

About Oh Ji Yul

Oh Ji Yul is a South Korean child actress born in 2014. She has appeared in many hit dramas such as ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’, ‘Agency’, and The Glory’ as well as the movie ‘Space Sweepers’. Being just eight years old, she is already doing such a great job, fans can't wait enough for to her grow up to become one of the finest actors in the Korean entertainment industry.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did BTS’ V finally put an end to the Bear versus Tiger debate?