The Glory fame Kim Hieora eyes Hollywood debut after making amendments with school bullying accusers; Reports

The Glory actress Kim Hieora reportedly eyes a Hollywood debut after resolving the controversy surrounding school bullying accusations. With the recent end to the controversy, opportunities for overseas expansion are on the horizon, signaling a positive turn in her career.

Is Kim Hieora greasing up for a Hollywood debut?

After facing a tumultuous period embroiled in allegations of school bullying, actress Kim Hieora, known for her role in the Netflix original series The Glory, is now setting her sights on Hollywood. With the controversy surrounding school violence finally coming to a close, Kim Hieora is reportedly eager to pursue opportunities beyond Korea's borders.

The Glory garnered immense popularity, both domestically and internationally, propelling Kim Hieora into the spotlight. However, her career was momentarily halted due to accusations of school bullying, which she vehemently denied. After seven months of navigating through the controversy, Kim Hieora and her agency, Gram Entertainment, have reportedly reconciled with the parties involved.

Expressing a cautious stance towards the prospect of Hollywood advancement, Kim Hieora's representative stated that they are open to overseas opportunities but are also taking the necessary time to evaluate their options. The actor herself has expressed a commitment to reflecting on her actions and striving to become a responsible member of society.

More details about Kim Hieora

Kim Hieora, a South Korean actress born on March 18, 1989, has emerged as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. With a career spanning over a decade, she initially made her mark in the theatrical world, debuting in the musical Jack the Ripper in 2009.

However, it was her television appearances in 2021, including roles in popular series like Beyond Evil, Hospital Playlist 2, Bad and Crazy, and Extraordinary Attorney Woo, that propelled her into the spotlight.

Kim Hieora’s breakthrough came with her portrayal of Lee Sa Ra in the Netflix original series The Glory, where she showcased her acting prowess as a drug-addicted painter entangled in school violence. Despite facing controversy over bullying allegations in 2023, Kim has continued to pursue her career, signing with Gram Entertainment and securing a role in the second season of tvN's The Uncanny Counter.

With her talent and determination, Kim Hieora remains a rising star in the Korean entertainment industry, poised for further success in the years to come.

