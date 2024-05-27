Why did Byeon Woo Seok want to carry Kim Hye Yoon on his back and run? Lovely Runner stars exchange praise on Salon Drip 2

Stars Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok from Lovely Runner recently graced the set of Jang Do Yeon’s variety talk show, Salon Drip 2, where they shared insights into both their personal and professional lives.

During their appearance, the duo delved into their experiences on set, with Byeon Woo Seok expressing admiration for Kim Hye Yoon’s acting skills. Additionally, they discussed their show’s pop-up store and captivated both the host and the staff, showcasing their unparalleled chemistry and synchronization.

Byeon Woo Seok discusses Kim Hye Yoon’s acting

During the Salon Drip 2 episode, Byeon Woo Seok shared insights into their filming journey, mentioning that it stretched over 10-11 months. He recounted how Kim Hye Yoon, portraying emotionally intense scenes, shed tears for almost 8-9 months.

Her commitment to portraying such strong emotions deeply affected him too.

He noted how in moments of joy or sorrow within the scenes, tears flowed freely from her eyes. This dedication to her craft resonated with him, evoking a desire to support her, feeling as though he wanted to carry her on his back and run, mirroring the show's title

Even the host, Jang Do Yeon, chimed in, praising Kim Hye Yoon's remarkable talent. Byeon Woo Seok joined in, expressing his admiration, highlighting how fascinating it is to watch her deliver lines with such depth. He likened her emotions to a tank filling up, with tears spilling over at precisely the right moment.

He emphasized her exceptional skill in portraying such raw emotions convincingly. Given the demanding nature of her role, fans were delighted to see her receive the recognition she rightfully deserves, acknowledging the emotional toll it must have taken on her constantly.

Kim Hye Yoon blushed, feeling a bit overwhelmed by the flood of compliments, and playfully performed Im Sol's classic "boyaaa," pretending to swing at Byeon Woo Seok, eliciting swoons from everyone due to their intensely sweet chemistry.

She then described how her energy levels plummet post-filming, often making her feel drowsy. Host Jang Do Yeon jokingly remarked that whenever Kim Hye Yoon nods off, Byeon Woo Seok must declare, "Everyone silent! Sol-ie is sleeping so no one will utter one word” resulting in laughter all around.

To everyone's amusement, Kim Hye Yoon revealed that Byeon Woo Seok actually feels tired before she does, prompting him to admit that she constantly tempts him with sweets and snacks to help him stay awake. Adding to the humor, Kim Hye Yoon confessed to being a constant snacker herself, leading the host to affectionately label them as cute.

Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok’s cuteness makes everyone melt

The entire room was enchanted by the delightful chemistry between Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok. When questioned about Lovely Runner's upcoming pop-up store, they both responded in perfect synchronization, prompting cheers and applause from everyone present.

Jang Do Yeon jokingly remarked that they must have rehearsed their answers beforehand. Every time the two made eye contact, the room erupted into excitement, with even the staff joining in the frenzy, causing cheeks to flush all around.